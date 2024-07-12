Dental Imaging Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.30% to reach USD 4,450.8 Million by 2034 | FMI

The global Dental Imaging Equipment Market is experiencing robust growth fueled by a surge in oral health consciousness. Projected to skyrocket from USD 3,216.9 million in 2024 to a staggering USD 4,450.8 million by 2034, the market is poised for a 3.30% CAGR. This upward trajectory is driven by consumers increasingly prioritizing preventive dental care and early disease detection.

Digital Dentistry: The Future

In the year 2019, the IDC (International Dental Show) was attended by the Institute of Digital Dentistry in Cologne, Germany. It threw light on the ways dentistry has evolved in the form of 3D printers, CAD materials, milling machines, and intraoral scanners. The institute otherwise provides training and CAD/CAM courses in New Zealand as well as online to keep the dentists and course attendees updated about clinical relevance and implementation of digitization by the key market players.

Digital Expansion: Key to Growth

As stated above, the market players are looking to provide digital imaging solutions to cater to the increasing number of patients with dental ailments. Some of the measures taken in this regard include:

In Jun 2020, Level Equity-backed Planet DDS signed an agreement to acquire Apteryx Imaging, a Canada-based publicly traded company to explore a wider arena in terms of geography

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc., in Oct 2019, launched 2 intraoral sensors (Xios AE and Schick AE) and 3D/2D imaging systems (Orthophos E, Orthophos SL 3D, and Orthophos S 3D)

In Oct 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation entered into a partnership with TeamSmile programs all through the US for propagating the use of KaVo SMARTmatic and KaVo MASTERtorque LUX M8900L

Key Takeaways of Dental Imaging Equipment Market

The market is expected to grow steadily, reaching a value of USD 4.45 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Increased focus on oral health and preventive care is driving demand for dental imaging equipment.

Patients are seeking earlier diagnosis and treatment, prompting dental practices to invest in advanced imaging technology.

Manufacturers are innovating with touchless features, remote operation, and improved disinfection to meet post-pandemic needs.

“The players are shifting their gears towards digital imaging. This upgradation is expected to shape the Global Dental Imaging Equipment Industry.” says an FMI Analyst.

More Valuable Insights on Dental Imaging Equipment Market

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2030. The Global Dental Imaging Equipment Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into the dental imaging equipment market based on product type, (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanners, Intraoral Sensors, Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates, Extraoral X-ray Systems, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging, Intraoral Cameras), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Independent Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories), across seven major regions.

Leading Players in the Dental Imaging Equipment Market

The dental imaging equipment market is onto the digital spree. Digital imaging systems are being provided by the key players to cater to the increasing number of patients throughout. At the same time, AI is being tried out as an effective tool for dental digital solutions.

In line with the above-mentioned developments, twin robotic X-Ray system from Siemens provides a combination of 2D X-Rays with fluoroscopy along with 3D imaging.

The key players in dental imaging equipment including the ones mentioned above are:

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Acteon Group

Planmeca Oy

*The list is not exhaustive and is only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis is available in the report

Dental Imaging Equipment Market: Segmentation The Global Dental Imaging Equipment Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. Product Type

Intraoral X-ray Systems Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Extraoral X-ray Systems Panoramic X-rays Systems Cephalometric Projections Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras

End Users

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Forensic Laboratories

