RideBoom to Expand Mobility Solutions with Launch of Electric Auto Rickshaw Service

Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom, a pioneering mobility startup, today announced to launch electric auto rickshaws sharing service in major cities.

RideBoom is poised to transform urban transportation by providing a convenient, eco-friendly, and affordable alternative to traditional commuting methods. RideBoom, a leading provider of bike and taxi sharing, today announced the upcoming launch of its electric auto rickshaw service in a major city. This strategic expansion builds on the company’s mission to revolutionize urban transportation and offer eco-friendly mobility options to the community.

“We are excited to introduce our electric auto rickshaw service as the latest addition to the RideBoom portfolio,” said Harminder Malhi known as Harry Malhi, CEO of RideBoom. “By expanding beyond taxi and bike scooters, we are empowering residents to choose sustainable transportation that best fits their commuting needs – whether that’s a compact, taxi, scooter or a spacious, three-wheeled rickshaw.”

The RideBoom electric auto rickshaws will feature:

All-electric powertrains with zero direct emissions

Roomy interiors that can comfortably accommodate up to 3 passengers.

Advanced safety features including seatbelts, emergency braking, and rear-view cameras.

Smartphone connectivity for seamless booking and tracking through the RideBoom mobile app.

Access to RideBoom’s extensive network of designated pickup and drop-off locations.

Helmet storage and charging capabilities for user convenience.

Advanced safety features and regular maintenance for rider security.

Similar to the company’s taxi and bike service, the electric auto rickshaws will be available on a pay-per-ride or subscription basis, providing residents with flexible and affordable transportation options.

RideBoom commitment to sustainability extends beyond vehicle electrification. The company will work closely with local officials and community stakeholders to ensure the seamless integration of the new service, minimizing any potential impact on traffic flow and infrastructure.

“RideBoom expansion into electric auto rickshaws represents our continued dedication to delivering innovative mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of urban residents,” added Harminder Malhi “We look forward to partnering with the community to make sustainable transportation more accessible and convenient than ever before.”

About RideBoom

RideBoom is a leading provider of taxi and bike scooter sharing services, committed to transforming urban mobility and reducing carbon footprints. The company operates in major cities across the country, offering a convenient, sustainable, and affordable transportation solution. RideBoom’s mission is to empower people to explore their communities, commute efficiently, and contribute to a greener future.