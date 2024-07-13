New radar sensor for collision avoidance & positioning: Compact OndoSense reach WA detects objects even at close range from 0.1 meters

Freiburg, Germany, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — OndoSense is expanding its sensor portfolio: The expert for high-precision, high-performance radar technology has developed a compact radar sensor for collision avoidance, vehicle detection & object positioning. With its wide detection range, the OndoSense reach WA (Wide Angle) is particularly suited for detecting obstacles such as vehicles, people or objects as well as for positioning robots and machines. It detects static and moving objects even at close range from 0.1 meters and can be easily integrated even in confined spaces, thanks to its very small design. With up to 4 adjustable sensor zones, the OndoSense reach WA is ideal for flexible monitoring of security areas or collision avoidance of mobile robots or other vehicles. Thanks to innovative radar technology, the radar sensor always reliably detects objects of any nature, even outdoors or in difficult environments with dirt, smoke, steam, rain or poor lighting conditions. And as a result of its high measuring rate of 200 Hz, it always reliably detects obstacles even with fast movements. The OndoSense reach WA is suitable for collision avoidance, vehicle detection, object positioning and limit level control in transport & logistics, mining, shipping, mechanical and plant engineering, and agriculture.

Optimal object detection in close range from 0.1 meters

The OndoSense reach WA detects obstacles such as vehicles, people, walls and other static or moving objects from 0.1 meters to at least 25 meters. “Our sensor offers the smallest blind zone on the market for anti-collision radars. This makes the OndoSense reach WA ideal for applications in which objects in close range must be reliably detected. This includes, for example, the detection or positioning of cars in the car wash, the prevention of collisions between aircraft and ground support equipment at the airport or the positioning of drilling machines or washing robots on walls or in tunnels. Our radar system thus enables safe operation without costly unplanned downtimes,” explains Rainer Waltersbacher, Co-CEO of OndoSense.

4 adjustable sensor zones – for flexible monitoring of safety areas

In addition, the OndoSense reach WA offers up to 4 sensor zones, which can be easily adjusted independently of one another via 3 switching points in the configuration software. The radar sensor thus offers flexible, reliable monitoring of the safety areas of machines and robots as well as safe collision avoidance of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in the ports or intralogistics. By connecting the sensor to the programmable logic controller (PLC), the speed of the AGV can, for example, be automatically adjusted in several stages up to the emergency stop to reliably avoid collision-related damage with expensive, lengthy repairs.

Smallest anti-collision sensor on the radar market

With its M30 design and a length of just 92 millimeters, the OndoSense reach WA is one of the smallest radar sensors for collision protection & object positioning. This means that the sensor can be easily integrated into vehicles, machines or robots even in small spaces. With a measuring rate of up to 200 Hz, the OndoSense reach WA is also suitable for applications in which detection speed plays an important role – e. g. when detecting moving obstacles or avoiding collisions between vehicles and mobile robots. And thanks to an opening angle of 15 degrees and a measuring precision of ±1 mm, the OndoSense reach WA is suitable for precise positioning of machines or robot arms where the target object is tilted – i. e. not optimally aligned with the radar sensor.

The radar sensor has an RS485 communication protocol, 3 digital switching outputs (PNP/NPN) and an analog current interface (4-20 mA). An IO-Link version will be available from 2025. The sensor can operate interfaces such as Profinet or CAN via a gateway.

Reliable obstacle and object detection even in dirt, steam or rain

The OndoSense reach WA radar sensor for collision avoidance & object positioning detects static and moving objects even in dirt, smoke, steam, rain, snow, poor lighting conditions and light flashes. The radar also detects all materials, regardless of their properties. Thanks to its dust-tight, jet-proof housing (IP 67) and its durable PTFE lens, the robust radar sensor is also suitable for demanding environments and outdoor applications.

The powerful and robust OndoSense reach WA radar is ideal for collision avoidance, obstacle detection, vehicle and object detection and position control in transport & logistics, mining, shipping, mechanical and plant engineering or agriculture.