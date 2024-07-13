Rajasthan’s Solar Future Shines with Bluebird’s 3.38MW PV Modules

Gurgaon, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar, a premier manufacturer of Mono-Facial and Bifacial PV modules in India, has successfully supplied 3.38MW of PV Modules for a significant ground mount solar project in Rajasthan. This project, undertaken by a leading EPC partner based in Gurgaon for a commercial and industrial client, highlights Bluebird Solar’s strong industry partnerships and commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions.

Situated in the Bikaner district, this expansive solar initiative utilizes Bluebird 550Wp Mono Facial Half-Cut PV modules alongside 335 Wp Polycrystalline PV Modules, totaling 6150 modules. These high-efficiency panels, part of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), are designed to maximize energy production while minimizing operational losses. Once operational, the project is projected to generate approximately 4.87GWh of electricity annually, significantly bolstering Rajasthan’s renewable energy capacity.

Akshay Mittal, Director of Bluebird Solar Pvt. Ltd., expressed gratitude for the opportunity to supply PV modules for such a pivotal project in Rajasthan, emphasizing the trust and confidence in Bluebird Solar’s products. “We are honored to have been selected for this project, underscoring our reputation as a leading module manufacturer in India. This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing sustainable solar solutions that contribute to India’s environmental goals.”

Sujit Kumar, Regional Head – North, highlighted the strategic importance of this project in demonstrating Bluebird Solar’s dedication to innovation and performance in supporting India’s transition to sustainable energy solutions. “Bluebird Solar continues to deliver premium-quality solar PV modules across various states, including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab. The widespread adoption of our products underscores their reliability and versatility.”

About Bluebird Solar & Product Innovation

Bluebird Solar has a strong history of 40 years from Bluebird Stabilizers, known for being dependable and high-quality. They’re a top solar panel maker in India with a modern factory that can produce up to 1.2 gigawatts of panels. Their facility uses advanced technology and machines with artificial intelligence to make precise and top-quality Half-Cut Mono-Facial and Bifacial solar panels. These panels have power ratings from 400 to 550 watts.

All Bluebird Solar products conform to the latest IEC and BIS standards, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality and compliance. Listed in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), these modules are recognized for their reliability and performance in diverse environmental conditions.

Looking ahead, Bluebird Solar plans to introduce N-Type TOPCon PV modules with power ratings up to 600Wp, equipped with 16BB M10 solar cells. This innovation aims to enhance energy conversion efficiency and meet evolving market demands, reinforcing Bluebird Solar’s position at the forefront of solar technology.