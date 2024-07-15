Dry Powder Inhaler Market is expected to grow steadily at a 3.7% CAGR and reach USD 30 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The global Dry Powder Inhaler Market is experiencing a surge, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions. According to a recent analysis, the market is set to grow from USD 20.83 billion in 2024 to a substantial USD 29.95 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70%.

Challenges Regarding Varying Characteristics of Dry Powder Inhalers to Pave Opportunities for Medical Device Manufacturers

Regulatory pressures and changes in the drug delivery market have driven the innovation of the dry powder inhaler forward.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300 million people worldwide are affected by asthma, and approximately 240 Mn by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Over half of these patients combined prefer the use of dry powder inhalers for the treatment of their disease.

These devices have depicted great potential in effective and reliable drug delivery, with novel designs ensuring the possibility to overcome future compliance, cost, and safety challenges.

Some of the essential performance characteristics regarding dry powder inhalers are associated with dose delivery, performances at varying airflows, and fine particle fraction content.

These characteristics may vary for powder formulations, creating the need for fine-tuning of the device or powder formulation or both combined for achieving optimal performance.

The requirement is particularly high in micro-dosing dry powder inhalers, which in turn is paving opportunities for medical device manufacturers in terms of innovations and advancements.

Growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, increasing geriatric population, and growing air pollution levels fuelling the prevalence of various respiratory disorders are key factors driving the expansion of the global powder inhaler market.

In addition, favorable government initiatives being taken across the globe to improve the healthcare infrastructure will further influence the market growth.

However, the fact that dry powder inhalers are not moisture-resistant remains a major challenge for manufacturers, as the medicine loses its properties when it comes in contact with moisture.

The availability of effective alternatives such as nebulizers and electric pumps is expected to restrain the adoption of dry powder inhalers.

Lack of awareness regarding these devices in low-income & underdeveloped countries may further hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Research Findings from FMI’s Report on the Dry Powder Inhaler Market

The dry powder inhaler market is a sizeable and established industry, exceeding US$20 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market is anticipated to witness consistent growth, with a projected CAGR of 3.70% over the next decade.

over the next decade. This translates to a market value surpassing US$29.95 billion by 2034, indicating potential for stakeholders.

Leading companies in the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry are focusing on the development of new-generation products.

These market players are making huge investments in R&D activities associated with novel device architectures, particle engineering, and powder formulations.

Key Segments Covered In Dry Powder Inhaler Market Research

By Product:

Single Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

Multi-Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

By Indication:

By Function:

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

By End User:

Institutional Sales Hospital Pharmacies Cancer Research Office-based Speciality Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

