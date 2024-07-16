Exploring Growth Trends and Innovations in the Dairy Alternatives Sector

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The dairy alternative market is estimated to be worth US$ 23,082 million in 2024. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 46,832.6 million by 2034.

The market growth is attributed to the rising health consciousness among individuals and the growing trend of adopting plant-based diets. The increase in lactose-intolerant people is also driving the demand for dairy alternatives. Dairy alternatives are rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, which attract health-conscious people.

Consumers are increasingly opting for dairy alternatives as they seek healthier and sustainable options. The rise in lactose intolerance cases and concerns about animal welfare and environmental sustainability are driving the demand for dairy substitutes. Additionally, the growing trend of veganism is fueling market growth as individuals shift towards plant-based diets for ethical, health, and environmental reasons.

The emergence of vegan lifestyles and the adoption of nutrient-rich diets are key drivers propelling the dairy alternative market forward. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for dairy alternatives that offer similar nutritional benefits to traditional dairy products. Furthermore, rising awareness about lactose intolerance is encouraging consumers to explore non-dairy options, driving market expansion.

Key Market Highlights

The growing health consciousness among consumers drives demand for dairy alternatives with lower cholesterol and lesser saturated fats.

The rising cases of lactose intolerance stimulate sales of dairy alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, etc.

The trend toward veganism and adopting plant-based diets is fueling growth in the market. Dairy alternatives are considered a healthier option as they are rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

Some factors restrict the growth of the market. Soy and nuts can cause allergies in individuals, inhibiting their demand. The limited availability of raw materials to produce dairy alternatives is expected to create challenges for market players.

“Consumers are inclined toward the adoption of nutrient-rich dairy alternatives due to rising concerns related to the environment and sustainability. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period as awareness about plant-based food products is rising,” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The dairy alternative market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The demand for dairy alternatives is expected to reach US$ 46,832.6 million by 2034.

The market grew at a CAGR of 7.0% during the historical period.

The soy segment is set to lead the market, holding a share of 48.2% in 2024.

The B2C segment commands a share of 90.8% of the market by distribution channel in 2024.

The market in Germany is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

The market in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The market in India is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

The market in China is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

The dairy alternative market is highly competitive. Several players are vying for a larger market share. Key companies are focusing on the development of lactose-free, low-fat dairy alternatives, which attract health-conscious customers. They are emphasizing innovation to expand their market reach.

New players can easily enter the market as complex technologies are not involved in the production of dairy alternatives. They can capitalize on this opportunity to enhance their market presence. Kat players in the market include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Danone, Oatly, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Daiya Foods Inc., Melt Organic, Living Harvest Foods Inc., Ripple Foods, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., etc.

Key Segments Covered in the Dairy Alternative Market

By Source:

Soy

Almond

Rice

Coconut

Oats

Others

By Product:

Regular/ Unflavoured Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)

Flavored Soy Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/ B2B

Indirect Sales/ B2C Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Others

