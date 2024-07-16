Citrus Oils Market Analysis: Trends, Challenges, and Growth Projections

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

In the updated edition of the market analysis, calculations infer a worth of US$ 4272.820 million for citrus oil in 2024. These projections reflect the evolving implications of emerging trends.

As these trends penetrate the market, the sales of citrus oil amplify, potentially attaining a valuation of US$ 6594.550 million by 2034. This progression signifies a moderate CAGR of 4.40% from 2024 to 2034.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors – Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1697

The citrus oil market expansion is bolstered by the heightening need for plant extracts and natural foods in food and beverage goods to be used as pigments, flavorings, and other preservatives. The revenue expansion of citrus oil is accelerated by escalating consumer cognizance of citrus oil as an essential food component.

FRUU Cosmetics debuted the first vegan lip balm collection which was manufactured from recycled fruit extracts.

The spurring demand for vegan extracts in food and drink, cosmetics, and medicines sectors augment citrus essential oil market expansion. The ascending awareness of consumers regarding the boons of lactarian goods has a favorable effect on citrus oil demand.

Regardless of the optimistic anticipation, the citrus oil market growth is inhibited by intensifying pesticide and fertilizer application on farms to boost productivity. Pesticides are not limited to farming; while transportation, chemicals are diffused on fruits to prolong their shelf lives and curb spoilage.

Regional Outlook

North America commands the global organic oil market. North America witnessed growth because of the spurring demand for organic products, associated with booming awareness regarding the wholesomeness of citrus oil.

The augmenting demand in the food and beverage industry and the intensifying traction of aromatherapy in the Asia Pacific strengthen the market growth of citrus oils. The enriching disposable income, and shifting lifestyles lead to the development of the Asia Pacific essential oil market.

“The citrus essential oil market is set to experience sustained growth because of the surging demand for natural components. Stimulus like customer choices for organic goods and broadening implementation in the field of food, beverage, and cosmetics usher the citrus oil market growth.” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways

The oranges source category to enjoy a share of 27.50% in 2024.

In the food and beverages end use industry to enthral a share of 23.60% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, India citrus essential oil market equates at a CAGR of 6.40%.

China citrus oil market exhibit upsurge at CAGR of 5.30% between 2024 and 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, Japan citrus oil industry imply growth at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Germany citrus essential oil market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 2.80%.

The United States citrus oil market indicates a CAGR of 2.10% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The citrus oil manufacturers envision an amplification in the demand owing to the medicinal benefits. This trend indicates citrus oil producers to sanction long-drawn-out agreements with food and beverage and cosmetic and personal care firms to seize a broader customer base to increase the market share. The citrus oil vendors concentrate on partnerships and acquisitions to swell their product portfolio, catering to the strengthening demand.

Pivotal Tangerine Oil Manufacturers

Ultra-International B.V.

Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils, LLC

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

Symrise AG

Citrus Oleo

Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd

Bontoux S.A.S.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

Citromax S.A.C.I.

doTERRA International, LLC

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Citrosuco

Noteworthy Strategies

In order to expand the retail chain, Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporate set up new stores across the United States in Arlington, Murray, and Idaho to impart customers better experience in 2021 with novel layout.

Mountain Rose Herbs made ownership changes CEO Shawn Donnille acquired his partner Julie Bailey’s some shares, making it a joint ownership from both of them.

Ziegler Group was acquired by Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) in March 2019 to expand the product portfolio for citrus oils in the market.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1697

Key Segments

By Source:

Oranges

Tangerines/Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemon and Lime

By Extraction Method:

Steam Distilled Method

Cold Pressed Method

Hydro-Distillation Method

By Fold Type:

2-4 Folded

5-7 Folded

8-10 Folded

Above 10 Folded

By Grade Type:

Deterpenated Oil Terpenless Oil Concentrated Oil

Terpene Oil

By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Beauty Products

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Health Care Products

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube