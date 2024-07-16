Nutritional Yeast Market Report: Current Trends, Market Dynamics, and Future Outlook

According to the recent FMI report, the sales for nutritional yeast has estimated that the industry is set to reach a net worth of US$ 257.38 million in FY 2024. Reflecting on current consumer trends, key players are offering multifunctional food and beverages that contain healthy ingredients like nutritional yeast, also known as deactivated yeast.

The nutritional yeast market is en route to attaining US$ 894.07 million by 2034. During this time, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.3%. As players in the HORECA sector seek to elevate their dining experience to attract more customers, deactivated yeast for seasoning is predicted to rise.

Selenium promotes regular immune system function, while chromium is required for maintaining appropriate blood glucose levels. Yarrowia lipolytica is a lesser-known species that contribute to the creation of bioavailable proteins, essential amino acids, minerals, organic acids, polyalcohols, carotenoids, fragrance compounds, single-cell oil, and microbial surfactants, among other things.

Vegans, vegetarians, athletes, convalescents, and the young population going through puberty can all benefit from nutritional yeasts. Furthermore, some yeast species have the characteristics that make a microorganism a probiotic. S. boulardii is one of them, and it’s very useful for antibiotic-associated diarrhoea and recurrent Clostridium difficile intestinal infections.

Due to their high vitamin (particularly B-complex) and mineral content, as well as their role in the creation of microbial proteins, beta-glucans, and mannans, Saccharomyces cerevisiae has been shown to have health-promoting properties. As a result, many vegans and health-conscious people use brewer’s yeast as a nutritional supplement. Furthermore, numerous yeast species have the traits that make a microbe probiotic.

Specific strains of S. cerevisiae are found in yeast supplements, occasionally in combination with lactic acid bacteria. They have cancer-preventive qualities and may be beneficial to diabetic individuals. It is, therefore, boosting the adoption of nutritional yeast in the pharmaceutical industry in various parts of the world.

Key Takeaways from the Nutritional yeast Market Study:

North America is the leading region for the nutritional yeast market, owing to the growing number of vegetarians and vegans who are gravitating toward nutritional yeast products, which is fueling the industry’s growth. North American nutritional yeast market stands at a market value of USD 26.4 Mn in 2024.

in 2024. As a result of the pandemic, “panic-buying” for groceries and food items became more common. Yeast products, both active and inactive, were in high demand at supermarkets. The sales channel stands at a market value of USD 4.8 Mn in 2024.

in 2024. Several organic yeast producers claim that their products can be used as a substitute for MSG. The organic nutritional yeast market is expected to grow to a market value of USD 7.8 Mn in 2034.

in 2034. Nutritional yeasts are one of the most popular cheesy food products. As a result, nutritious yeasts are increasingly being substituted for dairy products in a variety of dishes. Its application in the bakery industry is expected to attain a market value of USD 18.2 Mn in 2034.

“The players in the nutritional yeast market can keep a stronghold on the developments in the market posing opportunities for application of nutritional yeast. The major businesses are concentrating their efforts on new releases and significant investments in R&D. These actions give them a much-needed competitive advantage over their competitors. They are also concentrating on incorporating technical advancements in order to boost manufacturing efficiency.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global nutritional yeast market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering nutritional yeast are Lessafre Group, Angel Yeast, Alltech AB Mauri, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen A/S, Biomin, Cargill Inc., Leiber GmbH, Bragg Premium, and others.

Nutritional Yeast Market By Category

By Nature, Nutritional Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use, Nutritional Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Food Industry Dietary Supplement Bakery HoReCa Snacks and sausage Sport Drinks

Livestock

Pharmaceutical

Poultry

Others

By Distribution Channel, Nutritional Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

By Region, Nutritional Yeast Market is Segmented as: