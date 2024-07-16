Global EUV Lithography Market Forecast: Rising at a 21.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching USD 22,978.6 Million

The EUV lithography Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the EUV lithography market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for EUV lithography. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2029. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The EUV lithography sector is on the brink of significant expansion, primarily fueled by the relentless drive for the miniaturization of integrated circuits and microchips, coupled with escalating demands for amplified wafer production and the steady proliferation of the semiconductor industry. As technological advancements persist in pushing the boundaries of performance and efficiency, the integration of EUV lithography has become increasingly imperative in achieving the finer resolution necessary for sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The EUV lithography market, a vital segment within the semiconductor industry, is dedicated to the development and adoption of EUV lithography systems for advanced chip manufacturing. This cutting-edge technology facilitates the creation of intricate patterns on silicon wafers, ultimately enabling the production of smaller, faster, and more powerful semiconductors.

Statistics projected that by the conclusion of 2021, global sales within the EUV Lithography sector were estimated at USD 4,648.6 million. Moving towards 2029, the market is poised to witness a significant surge with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%, culminating in an estimated value of USD 22,978.6 Million. The term ‘Extreme ultraviolet’ or EUV, denotes the wavelength of light used in this process. The development of more sophisticated lithographic systems stands out as a major catalyst propelling the adoption of this technology.

Anticipated enhancements in the integration of EUV lithography in chip manufacturing are directly linked to the ongoing miniaturization of integrated circuits and microchips, the escalating scale of wafer production, and the consistent growth trajectory of the semiconductor industry. Notably, the market for EUV lithography is forecasted to experience a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% within the period spanning from 2022 to 2029.

Key Takeaways:

Reduction of microchip sizes to incorporate them into shrinking semiconductors is one of the prime factors that resulted in the development of EUV lithography technology.

Emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, industrial IoT (IIoT), and autonomous driving has been driving miniaturization of microchips, subsequently creating the need for EUV lithography in chip manufacturing.

Constant innovation, R&D, and retrofitting of installed systems to improve wafer production, are anticipated to remain key trends in the EUV lithography market.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries are projected to create bulk of the demand for EUV lithography systems, as they are responsible for majority of the microchip and integrated circuit (IC) demand across industries.

Acquisition of stakes in key technology-based companies to complement product development is anticipated to remain a prominent trend in the market.

Currently, many IDMs and foundries are cautious in the adoption of EUV lithography in chip manufacturing, given the infancy of the technology and high upfront costs. However, with continuous innovation and R&D, products are expected to become more efficient and cheaper.

EUV Lithography Market – A Monopoly

The EUV lithography market currently operates under the dominance of ASML, the exclusive provider of EUV lithography systems worldwide. With a strong emphasis on securing stakes in vital companies offering complementary technologies for EUV lithography manufacturing, ASML maintains a monopoly in this sector. The company is actively involved in strategic partnerships with solution providers, fostering collaborative efforts in research and development for the advancement of forthcoming iterations of EUV lithography systems

Will EUV Dominate Lithography Systems?

In the present lithography market, EUVs are a new and upcoming technology, with the first commercial product being sold in 2016. Given their ability to process light onto microchips of very small surface and with the growing adoption of technologies demanding miniaturization of microchips, EUV lithography market is anticipated to capture a huge market share of lithography systems in the coming years.

Future Market Insights’ new market research report on the EUV lithography market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2029. The report details EUV lithography market demand by end use across three different regions, Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

The research report also offers global consumer electronics demand trend, impact of wide-scale 5G technology and IoT adoption, wafer production trends, installed base of EUV lithography systems as well as market demand patterns across the mentioned regions.

Global EUV Lithography Market by Category By End Use :

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

Foundry

Memory

By Region:

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

