Noteworthy Sale on Easton’s Point

Middletown, RI, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the sale of one of Middletown, Rhode Island’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road. The waterfront property came on the market in February and sold today for $4,800,000. The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate, represented the buyers. Nestled along the shores of the Atlantic, the ‘Land Trust Cottages’ are located at the eastern end of Easton’s Beach. Built in the 1880s, they form a compound of five shingle-style homes each designed to capture views across the water to Newport’s Cliff Walk, thanks to the visionary work of Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned landscape architect behind Central Park in New York. 107 Purgatory, a four-bedroom, 2.5 bath residence, seamlessly integrates with the natural beauty of its surroundings with trademark expansive windows gracing the ocean-facing façade and a seaside terrace.

“The sale of this Land Trust Cottage represents Middletown’s highest residential transaction and the third highest in Newport County this year to date,” stated principal broker, Paul Leys. “This special collection of oceanside cottages have charmed many for years, whether from nearby First (Easton’s) Beach, or across the bay from Newport’s Gilded Age mansions.”

