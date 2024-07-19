Creative Diagnostics Announces High-Affinity Anti-Adenovirus Monoclonal Antibodies for Research and Assay Development

New York, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, is pleased to announce the availability of its highly specific Anti-Adenovirus Monoclonal Antibody. This research tool offers exceptional accuracy and sensitivity for the detection of adenoviruses in various applications such as IF, ICC, and ELISA.

Adenoviruses (members of the family Adenoviridae) are medium-sized (90-100 nm), nonenveloped viruses with icosahedral nucleocapsids containing a double-stranded DNA genome. The name derives from the first isolation of an adenovirus from human adenoids in 1953. Adenoviruses DNA viruses are generally widespread in nature with a variety of vertebrate hosts. In humans, 88 human adenoviruses have been identified in seven populations (A through G) and more than 50 different adenovirus serotypes have been identified, causing a wide range of diseases from mild respiratory infections in young children to life-threatening multi-organ disease in people with compromised immune systems.

Culture is the gold standard for diagnosis of adenovirus infection. However, culture results can take up to 3 weeks. Serological tests have a faster turnaround time but may not be as sensitive as culture. Because of the clinical importance of rapid laboratory diagnosis, direct detection of viral antigens in nasopharyngeal secretions, feces, or both is used as the primary diagnostic test for adenovirus infection.

Immunofluorescence (IF) was the first method used for rapid diagnosis of respiratory infections caused by viruses. In the hands of an experienced microscopist, the method is both sensitive and specific. Individual specimens can be tested on arrival at the laboratory and results are available within a few hours. The most important aspect of IF is specimen collection and processing, and a sufficient number of infected respiratory epithelial cells should be obtained.

Adenoviruses are a common cause of respiratory illness, and effective research tools are crucial for understanding and developing treatments for these infections. Recognizing the importance of accurate diagnosis of adenoviruses for effective treatment and to support the adenovirus research, Creative Diagnostics now offers new Anti-Adenovirus Monoclonal Antibodies to help researchers to identify and study these viruses. In addition, Creative Diagnostics offers qualitative or quantitative ELISA kits for the detection of ADV antibodies in serum or plasma.

Creative Diagnostics provides Anti-Adenovirus Monoclonal Antibody in various formats and quantities to meet specific research needs. These highly specific antibodies target the hexon protein of adenoviruses, making them a valuable tool for researchers studying these common pathogens. Additionally, the antibody’s high specificity and affinity ensure accurate and reliable detection of adenoviruses in various research applications such as IF.

Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of high-affinity Anti-Adenovirus Monoclonal Antibodies for research and assay development. To learn more about this product and other Adenovirus research tools, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/Anti-Adenovirus-hexon-protein-MAb-FITC-Conjugated-129647-491.htm.

