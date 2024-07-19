Hexnode announces appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior VP of Global Strategic Alliances

Banglore, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as the Senior VP of Global Strategic Alliances. Vikas arrives at Mitsogo with over 27 years of experience in strategic alliances, cloud business management, and enterprise sales and will aim to leverage his brilliant experience in Hexnode’s global business growth.

As the SVP of Global Strategic Partners for Hexnode, Vikas Bakshi will be leading and engaging in global strategic partnerships with Global & Regional System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Consulting and Tech partners, and companies across multiple sectors including Telecom & Government space.

Hexnode is a comprehensive unified endpoint management solution that enables businesses to monitor, manage and secure devices from a single administrative platform. With over a decade of experience in the device management market, the product currently supports all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs.

Vikas brings a wealth of experience in cloud computing and business development across various leadership roles. Notably, he spearheaded NTT’s India Cloud Business to $110 million in revenue in a year, and at Wipro, he quadrupled their cloud business in APAC, Middle East, and India, managing a $500 million portfolio by FY2022. Vikas’s background includes leadership positions in business development, partnership management, and sales at companies like IBM, Wipro, Equinix, Schneider Electric and Telstra, demonstrating his well-rounded expertise in the technology sector.

Commenting on Vikas’ appointment, Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode said “Vikas’s extensive experience in strategic alliances will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for Hexnode. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology, and I believe Vikas’ business instincts will make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”

On speaking about his appointment, Vikas Bakshi quoted “As SVP of Global Strategic Alliances, it is both an honour and a responsibility to significantly contribute to the tremendous growth and competitiveness of Hexnode. Our core values, our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers and partners, and our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence will continue to serve as the guiding principles within which we operate and scale.”



About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and Security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.