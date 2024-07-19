New Model 7915 A/B Switch with SysLog Logging Capability and GUI from Electro Standards Laboratories

Cranston, RI, United States, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories have been providing the electronics & communications industry with their state-of-the-art switching technology for 47 years. Their in-house electrical and mechanical engineers have designed hundreds different product listings on their website, https://www.electrostandards.com/, and this includes their signature lines of PathWay®, LineSelect® and Quickswitch®. Their most recent product is the Pathway Model 7915. This unit provides A/B switching with password protected GUI Remote Control and is rated for 240 VAC to support non-inductive load applications such as lightning circuits and heating systems.

The PathWay® Model 7915 Single Channel 240 Volts Power A/B Switch allows the user the capability of powering two separate devices such as cameras, microphones, computers, available on ports A and B, via connection through a device connected to the Common port. Switch position state may be attained via the front panel LED display, or the Remote RS232 Serial port located on the rear of the unit.

The PathWay® Model 7915 provides the ability to log unit switch status to a SysLog Server for tracking access. The unit also provides password protection to support up to 8 different usernames for user-level access, with a single admin account to manage via Telnet commands or Graphical User Interface. The Model 7915 is enclosed in a 1U, full rack size, all metal black chassis designed to provide EMI/RFI shielding and fit in a standard 19” rack. Remote Control access can be accomplished using an Ethernet 10/100BASE-T connection and either Telnet commands or Graphical User Interface.

The Model 7915 is ideal for any IT System Integrators, Audio/Video Solutions, Lighting or Heating Systems, or systems in which Cyber Security is a concern. This secure switch is also ideal for any military/defense contractors, laboratories, financial institutions and the aerospace industry.

Any extra information about Model 7915 can be found on Electro Standards Laboratories’ website, https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307915-model-7915-single-channel-240-volts-power-ab-switch-with-ethernet-telnetgui-and-supporting-snmp-syslog-logging-capability-and-ntp-connectivity.html/. This link will bring you right to Model 7915. Electro Standards is proud to be an in-house company of services and engineering. If you are interested in any of the services or have any questions you would like answered, please feel free to send an inquiry through the website https://www.electrostandards.com/, call or email us. We will directly connect you with someone from our sales or engineering departments. Electro Standards’ products are all available for export. Any Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for the GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

