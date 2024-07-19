The Omnia Group Spotlighted in ‘Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan’ Public Television Show on Women Leaders in HR Tech

TAMPA, FL, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Omnia Group, a leading workforce assessments company, will be featured in the iconic Empowered program, an initiative by Meg Ryan, the renowned actress and advocate for women’s empowerment.

Keather Snyder, The Omnia Group’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “For nearly four decades, we have been a woman-owned and woman-led business committed to helping leaders build companies everyone loves working for. This recognition feels truly special. We’re thrilled to share our story with millions via Public Television.”

Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan, the program known for highlighting critical stories about empowerment, selected The Omnia Group for their ‘Women Leaders in Technology’ documentary series. The episode focuses on ‘Women Leaders in HR Tech — Workforce Analytic Solutions to Make Better Hiring Decisions and Improve Employee Engagement.’

“We selected The Omnia Group because their innovative approach and core values align with our mission to highlight women leaders in HR Tech who are making significant impacts in their fields. Their cutting-edge use of behavioral analysis, commitment to educating and empowering the next generation, and dedication to employee development made them an ideal partner for our series,” said the Empowered creative development team.

Scheduled for primetime national airing on July 3rd, 2024, followed by regional airings throughout July, this Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan episode featuring The Omnia Group will be on all major networks, including Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Life, Family Channel and CNN Headline News.

The documentary will also feature testimonials from long-time Omnia client Keating Auto Group and partner PuzzleHR, showcasing the real-world impact of Omnia’s behavioral assessments.

About The Omnia Group, Inc.

The Omnia Group empowers companies to hire the right fit for every role and grow and inspire their workforce. Through scientifically validated, EEOC/ADA-compliant workforce assessments and benchmarking backed by behavioral science, Omnia provides the insight and data necessary to confidently hire, develop, and retain top talent.

Founded in 1985, Omnia was among the first to pioneer behavioral analysis in the U.S. workplace. Today, it offers assessments in 15 countries and 13 languages, serving a diverse global clientele across industries and helping organizations build stronger, more effective teams and a thriving company culture.

Learn more and contact Omnia at www.omniagroup.com, info@omniagroup.com, or +1 800-525-7117.

About Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan

Empowered is a thought-provoking Public Television show hosted by renowned personality Meg Ryan. The program is dedicated to highlighting critical stories and empowering individuals with knowledge. With its skilled development and creative team and the latest filming techniques and technology, Empowered creates compelling snapshots of the world and the future possibilities that can transform society. Each episode aims to shed light on underrepresented storylines and industry sectors. To learn more, visit https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.