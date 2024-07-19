Midcomp Unveils Innovative Rental & Managed Print Solutions to Future Proof Businesses

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Midcomp (Pty) Ltd., a leading supplier of large format printing and finishing equipment, is proud to announce its latest offerings designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support. With years of industry expertise, Midcomp continues to set benchmarks through its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Established as more than just a supplier, Midcomp embodies a philosophy of nurturing customer success through cooperation, trust, and development. This ethos is reflected in their comprehensive service offerings, including world-first Pay Per Use programmes and a range of products from subsidiaries such as Midcomp Azero and Consumables, ensuring all market segments receive tailored solutions.

Tailored Rental & MPS Solutions

Midcomp introduces flexible plotter rental options aimed at enhancing productivity while effectively managing costs. Whether you require a single plotter or an entire fleet, Midcomp offers terms starting from a minimum of three months. Impressively, 40% of their customer base has continued using their rental services into their third to fifth year, underscoring customer satisfaction and the effectiveness of their solutions.

The Midcomp Azero MPS solution complements plotter rentals by seamlessly managing A1-A0+ size printers and scanners across multiple locations. This service includes dedicated technical support to ensure optimal operational efficiency day-to-day.

Benefits of Managed Print Solutions (MPS)

Midcomp’s Managed Print Solutions (MPS) further streamline operations by eliminating downtime and ensuring continuous productivity. By integrating MPS with plotter rentals, businesses gain access to essential services such as preventative maintenance, ink supplies, and ongoing user training. This comprehensive approach not only minimises operational disruptions but also maximises the lifespan of equipment, thereby protecting your investment.

Future-Proof Your Business

In today’s competitive landscape, businesses must adapt swiftly to evolving technologies and market demands. Midcomp stands ready to support this evolution with bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s unique print environment. By partnering with Midcomp, businesses not only secure access to state-of-the-art equipment but also benefit from a proactive support framework designed to anticipate and address their specific needs.

For more information about how Midcomp can help future-proof your business through rental and MPS solutions, visit https://midcomp.co.za/

About Midcomp (Pty) Ltd

Midcomp (Pty) Ltd. has established itself as a leader in the large format printing industry. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, Midcomp continues to drive growth and excellence in printing technologies. Through its subsidiaries and extensive service offerings, Midcomp remains dedicated to supporting businesses across diverse sectors with tailored solutions that deliver results.