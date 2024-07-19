LG Electrical Expands Electrical Services in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Highlands Ranch, CO, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — LG Electrical, a premier provider of comprehensive electrical services, is excited to announce its expanded offerings in the Highlands Ranch, Colorado area. Owned and operated by Luke, a dedicated military veteran and master electrician, LG Electrical brings over a decade of expertise and a commitment to excellence to every project.

 

A Veteran-Owned Local Business

 

Luke, the owner of LG Electrical, proudly resides in Highlands Ranch and is deeply committed to serving his community. With his extensive background as a master electrician and a military veteran, Luke brings unparalleled professionalism, precision, and dedication to each job. His deep-rooted connection to the Denver area and his unwavering commitment to quality have made LG Electrical a trusted name in electrical services.

 

Comprehensive Electrical Services

 

At LG Electrical, no job is too big or too small. The company offers a wide range of services, ensuring that all electrical needs are met with the highest standards of safety and quality. The services provided include:

 

  • Ceiling Fan Installation: Expert installation to enhance comfort and air circulation in homes and offices.
  • Electrical Panel Upgrades: Upgrading outdated electrical panels for improved safety and efficiency.
  • Light Fixture Installation: Professional installation of a variety of light fixtures to brighten up any space.
  • Exhaust Fan Installation: Installation of exhaust fans to improve ventilation in kitchens and bathrooms.
  • Switch and Outlet Repair/Installation: Ensuring safe and reliable switch and outlet installations and repairs.
  • Hot Tub Installation: Safe and efficient electrical setup for hot tubs.
  • Electric Car Charger Installation: Installation of electric car chargers to support eco-friendly transportation.
  • Washer and Dryer Hookups: Reliable electrical hookups for washers and dryers.
  • And More: A full range of electrical services to meet any need.

 

Commitment to Quality and Safety

 

LG Electrical is committed to delivering the highest quality services with a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Luke’s meticulous attention to detail and dedication to using top-notch materials and techniques ensure that every project is completed to the highest standards.

 

About LG Electrical

 

LG Electrical is a veteran-owned and operated business based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. With over a decade of experience, Luke and his team provide a comprehensive range of electrical services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. From residential to commercial projects, LG Electrical is the go-to provider for reliable, high-quality electrical solutions in the Highlands Ranch area. Additional service areas include: Denver, Centennial, Castle Pines, Lakewood, Littleton, and Sterling Ranch.

 

For more information about LG Electrical and to schedule a service, visit https://lgelectricalllc.com.

 

