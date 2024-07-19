Future Electronics Hosts Series of Cybersecurity Seminars Across Europe

London, England, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, successfully concluded a series of cybersecurity seminars held across various European locations in June 2024.

These Future Electronics’ seminars were designed to equip electronics designers with the essential tools and knowledge to integrate security aspects into their designs, ensuring compliance with new regulatory requirements.

From 2025, the European Union will mandate that all internet-connected products sold within the EU must comply with cybersecurity standards to obtain CE marking. Similarly, the UK recently implemented the Product Security & Telecom Infrastructure (PSTI) law at the end of April 2024. These one-day seminars provided participants with critical insights needed to prioritize security in their designs and meet these requirements.

During each seminar, experts covered a variety of security aspects essential for both microcontroller unit (MCU) and field programmable gate array (FPGA) design, including Secure Boot, Secure Update, Secure Storage, Cryptography, and Secure Communication. Attendees benefited from in-depth presentations and hands-on demonstrations aimed at enhancing device authentication and preventing unauthorized access.

Participants were also introduced to common security pitfalls and affordable tools to avoid them. Demonstrations of advanced security features such as ARM Cortex®-M TrustZone® and external Secure Elements by leading MCU manufacturers were included.

Future Electronics is committed to supporting the electronics design community by providing valuable educational resources and expert guidance through these seminars.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###