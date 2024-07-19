Kapoor Sales Corporation Announces Availability of LEXAN™ Healthcare and Food Grade Granules

LEXAN™ polycarbonate (PC) granules are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the healthcare and food sectors

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading distributor for SABIC Innovative Plastics, proudly introduces the availability of LEXAN™ healthcare and food grade granules. This addition reaffirms Kapoor Sales’ commitment to providing top-quality, reliable raw materials for the healthcare and food industries.

Product Overview and Applications

LEXAN™ polycarbonate (PC) granules are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the healthcare and food sectors. These granules, including popular grades such as LEXAN™ 144R/111, SABIC® PC1004R, and LEXAN™ HPS7-1H1125, offer versatility for a wide array of applications. Medical devices, drug delivery systems, cardiovascular and surgical instruments, as well as household appliances like coffee machines, food mixers, and water tanks, benefit from the superior properties of these materials.

Compliance and Certification

The granules supplied by Kapoor Sales are FDA compliant and USP Class VI certified, ensuring the highest standards of biocompatibility and safety. This compliance is crucial for manufacturers who need reliable and safe materials for medical and food-related products. Kapoor Sales’ adherence to these standards highlights their dedication to quality and safety in their product offerings.

Superior Material Properties

LEXAN™ healthcare and food grade granules are known for their exceptional properties:

UV Stabilization: Provides durability and longevity.

High Impact Strength: Ensures resilience and toughness.

Flame Resistance: V2 rated for enhanced safety.

Moldability: Suitable for injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding.

Thermal Resistance: Capable of withstanding high temperatures.

Gamma Sterilizability: Ideal for medical applications requiring sterilization.

Biocompatibility: Safe for use in healthcare products.

Regulatory Compliance: REACH, ROHS, and ELV compliant for environmental and safety standards.

Commitment to Quality and Trust

With a focus on maintaining the highest standards of quality, Kapoor Sales Corporation stands out as a trusted supplier. The company’s centrally monitored supply chain guarantees on-time delivery and consistent product quality, making Kapoor Sales the preferred partner for manufacturers in the healthcare and food sectors.

Enhancing Manufacturing Efficiency

By choosing Kapoor Sales Corporation as their supplier, manufacturers can enhance their product quality and streamline their procurement processes. The availability of premium LEXAN™ granules means that businesses can rely on materials that meet stringent industry standards, thereby elevating the overall quality of their end products.

About Kapoor Sales Corporation:

Kapoor Sales Corporation is a trusted distributor of advanced engineering materials specializing in LEXAN™ healthcare and food grade granules. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Kapoor Sales Corporation provides expert guidance and a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Their expertise ensures that clients receive the best solutions for enhancing product performance and longevity.

For more information about LEXAN™ healthcare and food grade granules and how they can benefit your products, visit Kapoor Sales Corporation’s website or contact their team of experts today.

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 011-28741663/64

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com