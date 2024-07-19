Landmark Medical Center Earns its 9th Consecutive ‘A’ Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Landmark Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare Foundation, earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a patient safety ratings organization. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Landmark proudly secures its 9th consecutive “A” in the Spring 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, continuing an unbroken streak of excellence in patient safety since 2020. Remarkably, Landmark remains Rhode Island’s only hospital to achieve nine consecutive ‘A’ grades, underscoring its steadfast commitment to the highest standards of healthcare.

“We are incredibly honored to receive our ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group,” said Dr. Garron Lamp, Chief Medical Officer of Landmark Medical Center. “This recognition reflects our clinical leadership’s dedication to maintaining rigorous safety protocols and our continuous efforts to enhance patient care.”

“This ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team,” added Mike Souza, CEO of Landmark Medical Center. “Our priority has always been, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our patients. This achievement highlights the relentless commitment of our clinicians, staff, and volunteers in upholding the highest standards of patient safety.”

Over the last year, 81 percent of Prime’s hospitals earned an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group.

“Everyone who works at Landmark Medical Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Landmark, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

Landmark Medical Center’s sustained ‘A’ rating in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade reflects a comprehensive approach to patient safety, encompassing measures such as rigorous medication administration protocols, proactive infection prevention strategies, and initiatives aimed at preventing falls—demonstrating an ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare excellence.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Landmark Medical Center's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org