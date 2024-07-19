FuturByte Extends Presence in Pakistan with a New Office in Karachi

A new office in Karachi, Pakistan

DUBAI, UAE, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — FuturByte, a leading custom software development company headquartered in Dubai, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Pakistan, located at Phase II, DHA, Karachi.

FuturByte is excited to leverage Pakistan’s incredible talent pool of software engineers, creative designers, and digital marketers. The goal is to empower and leverage local talent and resources to further innovate and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to its clients worldwide.

The new Karachi office will have a team of experienced software developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, digital marketers, and other technical professionals. The team will work closely with FuturByte’s headquarters in Dubai to ensure top-notch software solutions and client experience, aligned with the company’s values of transparency and integrity.

About FuturByte

Founded in 2018, FuturByte is a custom software development company that delivers innovative and scalable solutions to SMEs and enterprises. With offices in Dubai and Karachi, FuturByte offers a wide range of services, including web development, mobile app development, enterprise software development, and more.

 

