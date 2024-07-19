Housing Guards Expands Expert Services to Include Top-Tier Waterproofing Solutions in Pickering

Pickering, ON, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Housing Guards, a leading name among waterproofing contractors Pickering , is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive new waterproofing service. Dedicated to providing top-notch solutions for residential and commercial properties, Housing Guards continues to set the standard for quality and reliability in the industry.

With over a decade of experience, Housing Guards has earned a stellar reputation for its innovative and effective waterproofing techniques. The company’s new service offering aims to address the growing demand for robust waterproofing solutions in Pickering and surrounding areas. By combining advanced technology with unparalleled expertise, Housing Guards ensures that every project is completed to the highest standards, protecting properties from water damage and increasing their longevity.

We are excited to bring our expertise in waterproofing to the Pickering community,” said Housing Guards. “Our goal is to provide homeowners with peace of mind knowing their properties are protected against water damage. With our skilled team and advanced solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results.”

As leading waterproofing contractors in Pickering, Housing Guards offers a range of services, including foundation waterproofing, basement waterproofing, and exterior waterproofing. The company employs state-of-the-art materials and techniques to ensure effective and long-lasting results. Every project is managed by a team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to excellence and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Housing Guards and their new waterproofing service, please visit https://www.housingguards.ca/on/waterproofing-contractor/pickering

About Housing Guards

Housing Guards is a trusted name in the waterproofing industry, serving Pickering and the Greater Toronto Area. Specializing in both residential and commercial waterproofing, the company is known for its high-quality services and customer-centric approach. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Housing Guards continues to lead the market as premier waterproofing contractors in Pickering.

Contact:

Charlene Alice

Housing Guards

1315 Pickering Pkwy suite 300, Pickering, ON L1V 7G5

416 770 6833

housingguards@gmail.com