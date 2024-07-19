Wright Smiles: Your Family Dentist in Southlake, Pioneering Sleep Apnea Solutions

Southlake, Texas, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sleep apnea disrupts sleep, impacting millions of Americans. While often associated with loud snoring, sleep apnea can manifest in various ways, leading to daytime fatigue, mood swings, and even health complications. At Wright Smiles, your trusted family dentist in Southlake, we understand the significant impact sleep apnea can have on your well-being. We are committed to providing comprehensive dental care, including solutions for sleep apnea.

Understanding the Silent Disruption :

Sleep apnea occurs when your breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This can happen hundreds of times a night, disrupting your sleep cycle and preventing your body from getting the rest it needs. There are three main types of sleep apnea:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): The most common type of OSA occurs when the airway becomes blocked during sleep due to relaxed throat muscles or a tongue that falls back.

Central Sleep Apnea occurs when the brain fails to send signals to the muscles that control breathing.

Complex Sleep Apnea (Mixed): A combination of obstructive and central sleep apnea.

Signs and Symptoms of Sleep Apnea

If you experience any of the following, you may have sleep apnea:

Loud snoring

Witnessed episodes of breathing cessation during sleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Difficulty concentrating

Morning headaches

Irritability

Mood swings

How Your Family Dentist in Southlake Can Help with Sleep Apnea

While traditional treatment for sleep apnea often involves a CPAP machine, Wright Smiles, your family dentist in Southlake, can offer an alternative solution for mild to moderate cases: oral appliance therapy.

Oral Appliance Therapy: A Comfortable and Reassuring Solution

Oral appliance therapy utilizes a custom-made mouthguard worn during sleep. This device gently holds your jaw forward, keeping your airway open and preventing breathing obstructions.

Comfortable and Easy to Use: An oral appliance is non-invasive and relaxed, unlike a CPAP machine.

Improved Sleep Quality: Oral appliance therapy promotes better sleep quality and reduces daytime fatigue by preventing airway blockage.

Increased Energy Levels: With improved sleep, you’ll experience increased energy levels throughout the day.

Enhanced Overall Health: Treating sleep apnea can improve your health by reducing the risk of associated health complications.

Oral appliance therapy can improve your health by reducing the risk of associated health complications.

