Prime Healthcare Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America’s Greatest Workplaces in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees.

Prime Healthcare includes 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, serving over 2.6 million patients annually. Prime is one of the nation’s leading health systems recognized nationally for award winning clinically excellent care, patient safety, health equity and social responsibility.

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. “Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,’ the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment.”

Prime Healthcare recognizes the importance of diversity in its workforce and is committed to equal opportunity for all applicants and employees by creating an environment where everyone, with their diverse backgrounds and identities, can feel valued, included, and inspired.

“At Prime, it is our philosophy that all great health care starts with a local approach, and that quality of care is reflective of having a diverse workforce that is supported and engaged in our mission of saving and improving hospitals to deliver compassionate, quality care,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “This honor by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights reassures us in our commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement, with nurses, physicians and all staff committed to high quality, compassionate healthcare.”

Prime Healthcare’s consistent DEI initiatives for employees, combined with its commitment to understanding a patient’s social determinants of health, are important for employee and patient experience and better health outcomes, and key to retaining qualified, engaged employees. Prime Healthcare has been honored in the past by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum at the National Level for developing and implementing a cohesive and system-wide approach to addressing social determinants of health.

Earlier this year, Prime Healthcare was recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The ranking survey conducted included responses from more than 250,000 young professionals and more than 1.5 million company reviews.

In addition to its own proprietary health and wellness app that was designed for staff and physicians, Prime Healthcare offers employees a best-in-class Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The Prime EAP provides team members access to free short-term counseling for assistance with emotional concerns. The EAP also connects employees to resources beyond just confidential emotional support, including legal guidance and personal finance management resources.

Prime’s mental health and wellness app, called “In Prime Health,” was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to support users. The app features virtual meditation and yoga, relaxing symphony music and podcasts on issues staff may be dealing with, as well as a crisis hotline employees can use to get help for substance abuse and a scannable QR code that allows them to directly access counseling.

Year over year, Prime Healthcare hospitals are recognized for their clinical excellence, health equity and value. This year, Prime Healthcare hospitals have received more than 200 clinical quality awards from Healthgrades, and more Prime hospitals are Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients from Healthgrades than any other health system for eight consecutive years. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the 100 Top Hospitals in the nation 69 times by Fortune/PINC AI (formerly IBM Watson Health). Prime’s mission is to provide compassionate, quality care for all and ensure access for which it has been recognized by the Lown Institute for health equity, value, patient safety, and clinical excellence.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.