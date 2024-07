WhatPulse Launches Innovative Time Tracking Feature: WhatPulse Profiles

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — WhatPulse, the leading productivity and computer usage tracking software, today announced the launch of WhatPulse Profiles, a powerful new feature that allows users to segment their computer usage statistics across different activities and projects.

Available exclusively to Premium members in WhatPulse version 5.8, Profiles enables users to create separate tracking categories for various aspects of their digital life, from gaming sessions to professional projects. This granular approach to data collection offers unprecedented insights into how users spend their time across different computer-based activities.

Key features of WhatPulse Profiles include:

Easy profile management through the WhatPulse client

Quick profile switching via the system tray

Detailed statistical reporting for each profile

Integration with weekly email updates

Compatibility with Stream Deck for physical profile toggling

Automation capabilities through the Client API

Enhanced User Experience

The introduction of Profiles marks a major enhancement to the WhatPulse user experience. Users can now create custom profiles for different activities, such as “Work,” “Gaming,” “Personal Projects,” or “Study.” Each profile independently tracks keystrokes, mouse clicks, application usage, and other metrics that WhatPulse is known for.

This level of customization allows users to gain deeper insights into their computer usage patterns. For instance, a freelance designer can accurately track time spent on different client projects, while a student can monitor study time across various subjects.

Significant Step Forward

“WhatPulse Profiles represents a significant step forward in personal productivity tracking,” said Martijn Smit, Founder at WhatPulse. “Whether you’re a professional looking to bill clients accurately, a gamer wanting to track your playtime, or a student managing study sessions, Profiles gives you the power to segment your digital life like never before.”

The new feature is now available to all WhatPulse Premium members. New users can experience Profiles through a free Premium trial, available on the WhatPulse website.

For more information about WhatPulse Profiles, visit the WhatPulse Help Center (https://whatpulse.org/help/docs/software/profiles/intro) or join the discussion on the official WhatPulse Discord server (https://whatpulse.org/in/discord).

Community Response

Early adopters of WhatPulse Profiles have responded enthusiastically. Mark Redwood, a software developer and long-time WhatPulse user, commented, “Profiles has completely changed how I track my work. I can now accurately bill clients and have a clear picture of how I spend my time across different projects. It’s an invaluable tool for any professional who works on multiple tasks throughout the day.”

Automation and API Access

For power users and developers, WhatPulse has introduced automation capabilities through its Client API. This feature allows for programmatic profile switching based on custom triggers or schedules, opening up possibilities for advanced usage scenarios and integrations with other productivity tools.

About WhatPulse

WhatPulse is a leading productivity tracking software that helps users understand and optimize their computer usage. With a range of features including keypress tracking, application usage monitoring, and now profile-based time tracking, WhatPulse empowers users to make data-driven decisions about their digital habits. Founded in 2004, WhatPulse has grown to serve a global user base of professionals, gamers, students, and anyone interested in gaining insights into their computer usage patterns.