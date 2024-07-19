Instant Smile Makeover in Las Vegas: Aloha Dental Now Offers Same-Day Crowns

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Aloha Dental, a leading dental practice serving Las Vegas and Spring Valley, Nevada, is proud to announce the addition of same-day crown technology to its services. This innovative technology allows dentists to design, create, and place permanent crowns in a single appointment, eliminating the need for temporary crowns and multiple visits.

Same-day crowns are not only convenient but also cost-effective, with prices comparable to traditional crown procedures. “We understand that busy schedules and dental anxiety can make traditional crown procedures inconvenient,” says Christopher D. Capener, DDS at Aloha Dental, a dentist in Las Vegas, NV. “Same-day crowns offer a faster, more comfortable solution for patients who need a chipped, cracked, or broken tooth repaired.”

The Aloha Dental Difference:

Aloha Dental leverages advanced CEREC technology to create same-day crowns. Here’s how it works:

Digital Impressions: A comfortable digital scan captures a precise image of the tooth and surrounding area, eliminating the need for messy traditional impressions.

Computer-Aided Design: The dentist utilizes sophisticated software to design a custom crown that perfectly matches the size, shape, and color of your surrounding teeth.

In-House Milling: The crown is made of a durable ceramic block in the dental office, ensuring a perfect fit and natural look.

Same-Day Placement: The dentist places the crown permanently during a single visit, allowing you to leave with a restored smile on the same day.

Benefits of Same-Day Crowns at Aloha Dental:

Convenience: Get a beautiful, permanent crown in just one appointment.

Comfort: Eliminate the need for messy impressions and temporary crowns.

Natural Appearance: Crowns are custom-designed to blend seamlessly with your smile.

Durability: Made from strong, long-lasting materials.

Aloha Dental is committed to providing patients with the latest dental technology and exceptional care. We value your trust and are dedicated to ensuring your comfort and satisfaction. To learn more about same-day crowns or schedule an appointment, call +17028460165.

About Aloha Dental:

Our experienced team of dentists and hygienists, led by Dr. Trexton Davis at Aloha Dental, bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to every patient’s treatment. Aloha Dental is a leading practice serving Las Vegas and Spring Valley, Nevada. Our experienced dentists and hygienists provide comprehensive dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. We offer various services, including preventative care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and more. We are dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health for a lifetime of smiles.