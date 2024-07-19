Future Electronics Reintroduces the 2024 Bike to Work Initiative

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in the electronic components industry, is excited to announce the return of the 2024 Bike to Work initiative, an effort led by the company’s Green Team to promote sustainable transportation.

As part of Future Electronics’ commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, all employees living within 5 km of the corporate location are encouraged to bike or rollerblade to work every Friday, from July 5th to October 25th. Those that participate are entitled to a complimentary breakfast at the corporate cafeteria.

This year’s initiative builds off the success of prior events; during Future Electronics’ 2023 Bike to Work Initiative, participants traveled a total distance of 735 km, and saved 153.96 kg of CO2 emissions.

Future Electronics is passionate about the planet and is dedicated to creating a cleaner and greener world. The company’s Environmental Management System ensures compliance with environmental legislation and the continual improvement of operations. The company works in partnership with customers, suppliers, governments, and communities to minimize the environmental impact of its activities.

Future Electronics encourages all its partners to join in and help make a positive impact while enjoying the benefits of active commuting this summer and fall.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###