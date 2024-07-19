Fountain View Village Champions Independent Living in Senior Assisted Living

Fountain Hills, Arizona, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Fountain View Village, nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, advocates passionately for independent living amidst the senior assisted living community. For those seeking inspired senior living, Fountain View Village offers a sanctuary of limitless enjoyment throughout retirement.

This idyllic community promises a home where residents embrace each day, greeted by breathtaking views of the McDowell Mountains and the serene Sonoran landscape. The iconic World’s Famous Fountain provides a constant reminder of the beauty that surrounds it. Residents at Fountain View Village enjoy proximity to some of the country’s most renowned golf courses and picturesque parklands, making every moment an opportunity for exploration and relaxation.

At nightfall, residents are treated to the spectacle of an endless, luminescent sky, adding a touch of wonder to their everyday lives. Fountain View Village is a place where independent living thrives amid a supportive community. The commitment to independent living at Fountain View Village is reflected in its dedication to providing a nurturing environment that allows residents to maintain their autonomy and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle.

For more information about their commitment to independent living in senior assisted living, visit the Fountain View Village website or call 480-836-5000.

About Fountain View Village: Fountain View Village epitomizes the essence of senior living in Fountain Hills, blending natural beauty with a supportive community atmosphere. With its stunning views of the McDowell Mountains and proximity to local amenities like golf courses and parklands, Fountain View Village offers a tranquil yet vibrant lifestyle for residents seeking independent living in their retirement years.

Company: Fountain View Village
Address: 16455 E. Ave. of the Fountains
City: Fountain Hills
State: AZ
Zip Code: 85268
Telephone: 480-836-5000
Email: life@fountainviewvillageaz.com

