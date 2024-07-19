INR Test Meter Market Driven by an Increase Significantly and Reach USD 2,453.3 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The INR test meter market was expected to be worth USD 1,268.3 million in 2022 and USD 1,336.1 million in 2023. The increased occurrence of blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases worldwide is thought to be one of the main factors propelling the INR test meter market’s expansion. In its projections, Future Market Insights stated that the INR test meter market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a total estimated value of USD 2,453.3 million by that year.

INR test meters play a crucial role in monitoring and managing anticoagulation therapy, ensuring accurate and timely measurement of patients’ blood clotting levels. The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and the growing demand for portable and user-friendly INR test meters are further driving market growth.

When monitoring blood clotting times in patients with blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases, test meters that measure the International Normalized Ratio, or INR, are indispensable instruments.

Understanding INR Test Meters:

An INR test meter is a portable, battery-operated device that allows patients taking warfarin, a blood thinner medication, to conveniently monitor their response to the medication. The meter features a simple design:

Display Screen: Shows the INR test results.

Shows the INR test results. Test Strip Slot: Accepts meter-specific test strips.

Accepts meter-specific test strips. Lancet Compatibility: Works with lancets (small needles) to draw a blood sample.

The user inserts a test strip into the meter and then uses a lancet to draw a small blood sample, applying it to the strip. The meter reads the strip, measures the blood clotting time, and calculates the INR (International Normalized Ratio) using a standardized formula. This INR value helps healthcare providers determine if the warfarin dosage is appropriate for the patient. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates INR test meters and test strips as medical devices

Key Takeaways :

Future Market Insights considers that the INR test meter market contributed approximately 72.8% in 2021.

United States is likely to hold a market share of 32.1% and considerably dominates North America’s

INR test meter market in North America consists of a total share of about 35.6% in 2022

Germany held a market share of nearly 3.6% in the INR test meter market.

Europe INR test meter market holds a share of 32.0%.

Devices are expected to account for around 79.7% in 2021 throughout the forecast period,

Hospitals held the highest market share value of 32.4%, opines FMI.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI, the INR test meter industry is anticipated to be quite competitive. Leading businesses are using strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and the introduction of new technology products to match consumer demand and grow their client base. Among the significant advancements made by the major market participants are:

In December 2022, Abbott Laboratories invested $536 million in building a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week

The facility produces specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions.

In July 2023, German-based Siemens Healthineers is bringing cutting-edge surgical training and technology for Atrium Health’s future medical school as its first strategic partner.

Key Companies:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

CoaguSense Inc.

Abbott

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Horiba ABX SAS

Avalun SAS

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Key Segments :

By Product:

Device

Lancet

Test Strips

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

