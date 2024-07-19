Peripheral Angioplasty Market Gears Up for Steady Growth: Reaching USD 7.2 Billion by 2033, at a steady CAGR of 7.7&

The Peripheral Angioplasty Market, a minimally invasive procedure for treating clogged arteries in the legs and feet, is poised for significant growth in the coming decade. According to a recent market study by Future Market Insights, the global Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a substantial USD 7.2 billion by 2033. This translates to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period Peripheral artery disease affects a significant portion of the global population, especially elderly individuals and those with risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, and hypertension. The increasing prevalence of PAD is driving the demand for peripheral angioplasty procedures. The development of innovative devices and techniques has significantly improved the outcomes of peripheral angioplasty procedures. Advancements include the introduction of drug-coated balloons and drug-eluting stents, which help prevent restenosis (re-narrowing of the artery) and enhance long-term results.

The peripheral angioplasty market is also competitive, with several established and emerging players offering a range of devices and technologies. Intense competition may influence sales figures as companies strive to gain market share through product differentiation, pricing strategies, and marketing efforts.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Angioplasty Market:

The peripheral angioplasty industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2033, increasing at a 6.8% CAGR.

by 2033, increasing at a The peripheral angioplasty industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 229.3 million , expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2033.

, expanding at a by 2033. During the forecast period, the peripheral angioplasty industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 732.1 million, securing a 13.0% CAGR.

securing a The peripheral angioplasty industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 448.8 million by 2033, increasing at a 9.0% CAGR.

by 2033, increasing at a South Korea’s peripheral angioplasty industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 143.7 million , rising at an 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

, rising at an during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, the balloon catheter segment is expected to dominate the peripheral angioplasty industry.

from 2023 to 2033, the balloon catheter segment is expected to dominate the peripheral angioplasty industry. With a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, the hospital is expected to dominate the peripheral angioplasty industry.

Peripheral Angioplasty Manufacturers and Their Effective Marketing Strategies

The peripheral angioplasty sector is a very competitive one, with many firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise

Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic Abbott Laboratories Terumo Corporation Johnson & Johnson Cook Medical B. Braun Melsungen AG Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Becton, Dickinson, and Company MicroPort Scientific Corporation Teleflex Incorporated W. L. Gore & Associates Biotronik SE & Co. KG AngioDynamics, Inc.

The main corporations are investing extensively in research and development efforts to develop inventive and creative products with improved reliability, efficacy, and cost.

Tactical alliances and partnerships with other companies are becoming more common in the industry, allowing parties to leverage one another’s strengths and expand their market influence.

Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.

To boost their presence in these regions, major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites. They are also concentrating on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to get a competitive advantage.

Segmentation Analysis of the Peripheral Angioplasty Market:

By Product:

Balloon Catheters

Stents

Guidewires

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

