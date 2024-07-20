Lark in the Woods Offers Premium Student Housing Near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lark in the Woods provides exceptional Tuscaloosa AL apartments for students, offering a convenient location just minutes from the University of Alabama campus. These off-campus apartments cater to the unique needs of students, blending the comfort of home with the convenience of being close to classes, sports events, and social activities.

Lark in the Woods boasts a range of apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each apartment is fully furnished and features spacious floor plans, private bedrooms and bathrooms, and high-speed internet. Modern kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers ensure that students have everything they need for a comfortable and productive lifestyle.

Beyond the apartments, Lark in the Woods offers an array of community amenities to promote a balanced and engaging student life. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and study lounges equipped with Wi-Fi. The community also features outdoor grilling areas, a basketball court, and plenty of green space for relaxation and recreation, creating a vibrant and supportive environment for students.

For more information about Lark in the Woods’ student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (659) 287-7022.

About Lark in the Woods: Lark in the Woods is a premier student housing community located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Dedicated to providing high-quality living spaces for University of Alabama students, Lark in the Woods combines modern amenities with a prime location to ensure residents enjoy a comfortable, convenient, and engaging college experience.

Company: Lark in the Woods

Address: 101 Helen Keller Boulevard

City: Tuscaloosa

State: Alabama

Zip Code: 35404

Telephone Number: (659) 287-7022