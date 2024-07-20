West Quad Unveils Premier Student Housing in Greensboro, Steps Away from Campus

Greensboro, NC, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — West Quad is excited to announce the launch of its premier student housing in Greensboro, offering an unparalleled living experience for students seeking convenience and comfort. Strategically located just minutes away from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, West Quad provides easy access to campus, making it an ideal choice for students who want to maximize their academic and social experiences.

The apartments at West Quad are designed with students in mind, featuring modern amenities that cater to their unique needs. Each unit comes fully furnished with high-quality furniture, high-speed internet, and in-unit laundry facilities. Residents will also appreciate the fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious living areas, and private bedrooms with ample storage space.

Beyond the apartments, West Quad offers an array of community amenities designed to foster a sense of belonging and enhance the student experience. Residents can take advantage of the state-of-the-art fitness center, perfect for maintaining an active lifestyle. The study lounges and collaborative workspaces provide quiet areas for group projects or individual study sessions.

For more information about West Quad’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (336) 891-3678.

About West Quad: West Quad is a leading provider of student housing in Greensboro, dedicated to offering top-quality living spaces that enhance the academic and social experiences of university students. With a focus on convenience, comfort, and community, West Quad aims to create an environment where students can thrive both personally and academically.

Company: West Quad

Address: 2111 Spring Garden Street

City: Greensboro

State: North Carolina

Zip Code: 27403

Telephone Number: (336) 891-3678