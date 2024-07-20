Unlocking Global Opportunities: USCA Academy Welcomes International Students

Mississauga, Canada, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — USCA Academy, a premier international school in Mississauga, Ontario, is pleased to announce its continued commitment to providing a high-quality education to local and international students. With a focus on creating global opportunities, USCA Academy welcomes students worldwide to participate in its comprehensive educational programs.

USCA Academy provides various programs tailored to students at multiple stages of their academic careers. These include the Elementary School Program (grades 1–8), the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (grades 9–12), and the University Preparation Program (grade 12). Each program is meticulously designed to ensure that students receive an education that meets the highest standards established by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

Located in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area, USCA Academy provides students with convenient access to public transportation and major attractions. The school is located near the University of Toronto Mississauga campus, making it an excellent choice for students seeking higher education in Canada.

USCA Academy graduates have a proven track record of success, with many accepted to prestigious universities such as the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo, and McMaster University. The academy also provides extensive support services, such as visa application assistance, homestay arrangements, and airport pick-up.

Tuition is set at CAD $16,000 per year for secondary school and CAD $14,000 per year for elementary school. The application process is simple, and the emphasis is on making the transition as easy as possible for international students.

Enroll in USCA Academy today and take the first step toward unlocking global opportunities. For additional information, please email at info@uscaacademy.com. Visit their website at https://www.uscaacademy.com/international-school/ for details.

About USCA Academy:

USCA Academy is a leading international school located in Mississauga, Canada. We provide exceptional education to local and international students, ranging from elementary education to university-level preparation programs. For international students, we offer the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or University Preparation Program Grade 12. We are committed to providing students with the best education and opportunities for academic success.

Contact details:

Phone: (905) 232-0411

Email: info@uscaacademy.com