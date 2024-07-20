Future Electronics Congratulates Steve Gagnon on 30 Year Work Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to commemorate Steve Gagnon’s remarkable 30-year journey with the company. Since joining Future Electronics as an inside sales representative at the Quebec branch in April 1994, Steve has demonstrated unwavering dedication and exceptional performance, contributing to the company’s success on a daily basis.

Steve Gagnon’s career at Future Electronics has been marked by continuous growth since he first joined the team as an inside sales representative in 1994. In 1999, he was promoted to strategic account manager, where he has excelled in managing key accounts and driving sales. Notably, in 2020, Steve achieved a milestone in sales and has continued to surpass in subsequent years. His educational background in Math and Electronics has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his professional success.

Reflecting on his time at Future Electronics, Steve shared that he is proud to have been a dedicated employee for over 3 decades. “Thank you for all these years at Future Electronics,” he remarked.

In addition to his professional achievements, Steve has enjoyed significant personal accomplishments. He is a member of the Professional Bowlers Association, and won a tournament in Las Vegas in November 2022, competing against 180 bowlers and emerging as the sole Canadian winner. Beyond bowling, Steve enjoys golf, cooking and occasionally indulging in blackjack.

Future Electronics is a dynamic, team-first organization that values diversity, career development, and community contributions. Steve’s journey is a testament to the company’s culture and the opportunities it provides for growth and development. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Steve Gagnon on this milestone and look forward to many more years of shared success.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###