Lucintel Forecasts Chinese Pultrusion Market to Reach $1,004 million by 2030

According to the recent study the Chinese pultrusion market is projected to reach an estimated $1,004 million by 2030 from $653.9 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased demand from end use industry, such as industrial processing, electrical and electronics and automotive segments.

Browse 79 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 159 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Chinese pultrusion market by application (window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others), and end use industry (electrical and electronics, construction, consumer goods, transportation, wind energy, and others).

Utility poles is expected to remain the largest over the forecast period due to its growing demand in construction end use.

Construction is expected to remain the largest over the forecast period. Transportation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Excel Composites (Nanjing Jianhui Composite Material), Changzhou Lianke Advanced Composites Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, JAMCO Corporation, Nanjing Spare Composites, ChineseGrate Composite Structures (Nantong) Ltd., and Xinbo Corporation are the major suppliers in the Chinese pultrusion market.

