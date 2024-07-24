Esteemed Alumnus and Successful Entrepreneur, CE Shreekant Patil, Empowers SSGMCE Students to Foster Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Shegaon

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished alum of Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering – SSGMCE and a prominent figure in the entrepreneurial landscape in Nashik industries, Subject Matter Expert, Professor of Practice, visited SSGMCE on 15th July 2024 from 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. His primary objective was to extend support towards establishing a robust startup culture, nurturing new entrepreneurs, and fostering an innovative ecosystem, including the creation of an incubation center at SSGMCE.

During his visit to Shree Sant Gajanan Maharaj Engineering College, CE Shreekant Patil engaged in a productive hour-long meeting with Principal Dr. Somani and the Heads of all departments. The discussions centered around the significance of instilling entrepreneurial spirit among students, catalyzing the formation of new industries through startups, highlighting training opportunities, and elucidating on government schemes aimed at empowering budding entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the need for cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem at the college campus level, CE Shreekant Patil received felicitation from Dr. Somani, who extended a request for future collaboration to enhance the campus ecosystem and promote startups.

Subsequent to the deliberations, CE Shreekant Patil, serving as a mentor at MAARG and actively involved in Startup India initiative and various government initiatives, imparted valuable guidance to SSGMCE students on various facets of startups. These included insights on building a conducive ecosystem, securing seed funding, and mastering the essential elements of entrepreneurship. Expressing gratitude to the principal and professors for their unwavering support, CE Shreekant Patil pledged to aid in maximizing the creation of startups within the college campus. The session also witnessed the presence of Dr. Pasarkar (HOD Electrical), Prof Kankale, and other esteemed professors who felicitated CE Shreekant Patil for his dynamic and informative session on startups.

CE Shreekant Patil, is founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, Certified LEAN, ZED, TEV Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Union, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India.