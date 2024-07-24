CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Next Generation Entrepreneurs at Saraswati College Students at Shegaon

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a renowned entrepreneur and consultant associated with LEAN MSME, ZED, Euro Exim Bank, and serving as a mentor at MAARG Startup India, graced Saraswati College Shegaon with his presence on 16th July 2024. During his visit, he engaged in enlightening discussions with the esteemed Founder, Shri Sharad Shinde, respected Shri Shrikant Dada Patil, and Dr. Santosh Bothe, the Principal, focusing on pivotal areas such as creating startups, nurturing new entrepreneurs, building a conducive ecosystem, establishing a skill center, and advocating for the promotion of entrepreneurship among students. The deliberations also encompassed the importance of fostering new industries through startups, providing skill training opportunities, and shedding light on government schemes available for aspiring entrepreneurs. CE Shreekant Patil provided valuable guidance on how to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem at the college campus level, receiving accolades from Shri Sharad Shinde, who expressed gratitude and extended a request for continued support in enhancing the campus ecosystem and promoting startups.

Following the successful interaction with the trustees, CE Shreekant Patil, acting as a mentor at MAARG and actively involved in Startup India initiatives, imparted insightful guidance to the students of Saraswati College on various aspects of startups, including nurturing the ecosystem, accessing seed funding, and mastering the nuances of entrepreneurship. Promising ongoing support to the trustees and the principal, CE Shreekant Patil underscored his commitment to assisting the college in its future endeavors.

