Future Electronics to Host Webinar on STMicroelectronics’ New STM32MP2 Microprocessor Series

London, England, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce a webinar spotlighting STMicroelectronics’ new STM32MP2 microprocessor (MPU) series.

The STM32MP2 64-bit MPUs feature single or dual Arm® Cortex®-A35 cores, operating at up to 1.5 GHz, alongside an Arm Cortex-M33 core running at up to 400 MHz, allowing real-time functions to operate in parallel with multimedia capabilities.

In this one-hour webinar, experts from Future Electronics and STMicroelectronics will delve into what sets the STM32MP2 series apart in the MPU market. The discussion will cover its robust SESIP3 security, as well as platform security architecture (PSA) level 1 security certifications.

Experts will also cover the MPU’s connectivity peripherals tailored for Industry 4.0 applications, and its outstanding multimedia artificial intelligence (AI) engine designed for human-machine interface (HMI) implementations and complex edge computing.

Additionally, Future Electronics representatives will explore the computing power of the STM32MP2 series, focusing on how its dual-core architecture is optimized for power consumption, and the advanced hardware accelerators for AI, HMI, and high-end Ethernet interfaces, which can significantly reduce design time for Linux embedded systems.

Future Electronics is excited to partner with STMicroelectronics for this informative webinar. We look forward to showcasing the groundbreaking capabilities of the STM32MP2 series and helping our customers leverage this advanced technology for their next-generation projects.

Follow the link below to register, and learn how to kickstart your next project with this latest MPU:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8156201883798343774?source=FE

