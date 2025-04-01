Pediatric Orthopedic Devices Market Expands with Rising Cases of Childhood Bone Disorders

The global pediatric orthopedic devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of weakened bones & bone density, musculoskeletal disorders among children, and the rising risk of degenerative bone disorders fuel the demand for pediatric orthopedic devices. Moreover, the availability of advanced orthopedic implants and rapid development in healthcare infrastructure globally are anticipated to influence market growth. For instance, according to data published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in Australia, around 2,600 juvenile arthritis hospitalizations (any diagnosis) were recorded for people aged 0 to 24 in 2020 – 2021.

The increase in sports activities or participation among children has resulted in a higher incidence of sports-related injuries, boosting the need for pediatric orthopedic equipment. For instance, according to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, approximately 30 million children and teens participate in sports-related activities, resulting in over 3.5 million injuries annually in the U.S. Almost one-third of all childhood injuries are sports-related.

Moreover, regulatory bodies and policymakers in developed countries are actively researching and reviewing reimbursement coverage for orthopedic procedures. They examine the time involved in hourly office reimbursements and surgical work and the coverage offered for these services. Thus, a greater focus on reimbursement coverage aims to ensure fair compensation for healthcare providers and promote equitable patient access to orthopedic surgeries. These positive reforms in reimbursement coverage positively impact the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market are Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corporation, WishBone Medical, Pega Medical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), NuVasive Inc., Smith+Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. Players are adopting key strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and grow their customers. For instance, in June 2022, Onkos Surgical announced the acquisition of Stryker’s Juvenile Tumour System, developed to enable limb stabilization and growth in pediatric patients affected by severe arthropathy, bone cancers, oncology, severe trauma, and malignant diseases.

Pediatric Orthopedic Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, trauma dominated the market in revenue share in 2023, owing to the rise in the prevalence of degenerative bone diseases and bone deformities

Based on end use, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the growing number of hospital admissions due to bone fractures and injuries caused by accidents and sports activities

North America dominated the global market due to the presence of a large number of key market players, government initiatives to accelerate the research for juvenile arthritis, and the launch of a diverse range of products

Regional Insights

North America dominated the pediatric orthopedic devices market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2023. owing to a rise in musculoskeletal disorders, such as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. In addition, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies further stimulates market growth. Furthermore, the growing focus on minimally invasive surgeries and the rise in trauma and fracture cases in the region is anticipated to boost the market growth.

List of Key Players in the Pediatric Orthopedic Devices Market

Orthofix Medical Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corporation

WishBone Medical

Pega Medical Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

NuVasive Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Auxein Medical

