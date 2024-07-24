The JP Emerson Show Surpasses Fifty Thousand Dollars in Charitable and Non-profit donations to the Automotive, Racing and Youth Communities.

Posted on 2024-07-24 by in Advertising, Automotive, Entertainment, Financial, Internet & Online, Marketing, Media, Non Profit, Sports, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Indianapolis, IN, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — The JP Emerson Show Surpasses Fifty Thousand Dollars in Charitable and Non-profit donations to the Automotive, Racing and Youth Communities.

 

JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show, a popular and well respected automotive and racing podcast, announced the milestone via The JP Emerson Show webpage www.jpemerson.com.
The JP Emerson Show
“We have been fortunate to meet, work with and partner with many amazing and caring people in the automotive and racing space over the years through both our show & in print; and in doing so, share both incredible and touching stories of triumph and tragedy.
The automotive and racing communities are rich with diversity from young kids to wily veterans, collectors, enthusiasts, racers and more. Each is unique with a story to tell with many deeply rooted in family.”
Emerson, whose work regularly provides a unique platform, is credited by listeners and readers as an unselfish supporter of charitable causes across the United States and abroad.
“We have built solid relationships throughout the country and are grateful to be teaming up with great partners in addition to local and national friends and listeners who have entrusted us to share their stories for years” says Emerson. Through these avenues we have been able to identify, engage and support causes small and large privately. 
Primary and associate partners of The JP Emerson Show include: Red Line Synthetic Oil,  Mecum Auctions , JP Emerson & Private support.
ABOUT JP EMERSON – THE JP EMERSON SHOW
Philanthropist, Owner & Host: Globally Syndicated/ The JP Emerson Show/ www.jpemerson.com “Nothing says nostalgia like a classic car and no one tells those stories better than the people who lived them. Each episode we ride shotgun through the backroads of our memories talking road trips, music, humor, racing and what may lie ahead for the sport or hobby. We’ll meet new folks from across the country, industry insiders, professional racers, and celebrities with amazing tales to tell and a few secrets too! If you’re all about horsepower, chrome, reliving the glory days or creating new automotive memories of your own, join award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson as we explore the open road and discover what’s just beyond the headlights.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution