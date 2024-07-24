Indianapolis, IN, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — The JP Emerson Show Surpasses Fifty Thousand Dollars in Charitable and Non-profit donations to the Automotive, Racing and Youth Communities.

JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show, a popular and well respected automotive and racing podcast, announced the milestone via The JP Emerson Show webpage

“We have been fortunate to meet, work with and partner with many amazing and caring people in the automotive and racing space over the years through both our show & in print; and in doing so, share both incredible and touching stories of triumph and tragedy.

The automotive and racing communities are rich with diversity from young kids to wily veterans, collectors, enthusiasts, racers and more. Each is unique with a story to tell with many deeply rooted in family.”

Emerson, whose work regularly provides a unique platform, is credited by listeners and readers as an unselfish supporter of charitable causes across the United States and abroad.

“We have built solid relationships throughout the country and are grateful to be teaming up with great partners in addition to local and national friends and listeners who have entrusted us to share their stories for years” says Emerson. Through these avenues we have been able to identify, engage and support causes small and large privately.