Liposuction Market Projected to Reach USD 10,278.5 Million by 2034 at a 6.8% of CAGR

The global liposuction market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 5,323.7 million in 2024. The market is expected to expand significantly, reaching approximately USD 10,278.5 million by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the next decade.

Due to growing acceptability and knowledge of aesthetic operations, liposuction—a common cosmetic surgery procedure for body sculpting and fat removal—continues to see expanding demand. The market is expanding due to advancements in liposuction techniques, including as minimally invasive and laser-assisted procedures, which provide better results, shorter recovery times, and more safety.

The market is developing as a result of emerging economies’ increased disposable income and greater emphasis on beauty. The demand for liposuction procedures is anticipated to rise gradually as more people look for efficient body shaping solutions.

Power-assisted liposuction and laser-guided liposuction are gaining importance because of faster recovery, reduced time for the hospital stay, and enhanced patient outcomes. The development of the liposuction market is also underpinned by increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries with enhanced features, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and prevalence of stubborn fat accumulation in several body parts.

In February 2021, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons published the top countries which perform, and are at best in surgeries. The list included South Korea which is a prime hub for liposuction, nose jobs, and blepharoplasty. The U.S. is said to be popular in liposuction procedures, while Columbia has also displayed growth in the number of cosmetic surgical procedures.

Key Takeaways:

· Power-assisted liposuction accounted for 41.5% market value share in 2021 and is expected to display a CAGR growth of 8.5% over the forecast period.

· By anatomy, the abdomen segment led the market with around 31.0% of share in 2021. The procedures for fat reduction of the abdomen have displayed positive clinical outcomes when performed using advanced liposuction procedures.

· Plastic surgery & cosmetic clinics as end-users held a higher share in the liposuction market by a value of 62.7% in 2021.

· Latin America is slated to be a leading region with a value share of 30.6% at the end of the forecast period on the back of growing medical tourism and availability of cost-effective cosmetic surgical procedures

“With rising adoption of minimally invasive liposuction procedures and prevalence of obesity across the globe, the market is expected to witness growth at an exponential rate over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent liposuction producers are concentrating on expanding geographically in order to increase their revenue and increase the size of their sales footprint in developing nations through the purchase of regional competitors.

Important players create and develop tools and methods to help with liposuction treatments and carry out the OT in an economical manner. To guarantee improved treatment outcomes, these devices provide therapy success monitoring in addition to secretion control during the operations.

Manufacturers employ several methods such as strategic growth, new launches, alliances, and research sponsorship to enhance product sales and establish their market position.

Hologic, Inc., opened its innovation centre in Aix-en-Provence, France in March 2022. The new commercial office facility aims to support Hologic’s interventional, ultrasound and 4surgical solutions across the spectrum of breast health care.

YOLO Medical Inc., in June 2017, announced their flagship device “CURVE” received FDA market clearance as an innovative body contouring laser system.

Key Companies Profiled:

SOLTA MEDICAL (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.)

Wells Johnsons Co

YOLO Medical

Apyx Medical

Alma Lasers

InMode Ltd

Genesis Biosystems

Hologic Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Human Med AG

VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By Procedure Type:

Manual Liposuction

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Laser-Guided Liposuction

By Anatomy:

Abdomen

Upper arms

Buttocks

Calves and ankles

Chest and back

Hips and thighs

Chin and neck

By End-User:

Hospital Setting

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

