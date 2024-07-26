Machine Mount Market Size Set to Surge with a 5.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 3,097.65 Million by 2033

The global machine mount market value is USD 1,848.20 million in 2023. The machine mount sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. The machine mount demand is anticipated to reach USD 3,097.65 million by 2033.

The global machine mount market is stimulated by the rising demand for heavy machinery and equipment in various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and construction. The machine tool market is gaining momentum due to the expanding demand for power generation and the rising need for industrial automation.

Growth Accelerators in the Global Machine Mount Market

Potential machine mount market opportunities include rising demand for energy-efficient and affordable industrial processes, the development of smart factories, and the increasing acceptance of Industry 4.0.

The main trends boosting market expansion for machine mount are the advancement of efficient energy sources, such as renewable energy, and increasing demand for energy-efficient and less expensive industrial processes.

The growing machine mount demand is pushing the market for increased machinery performance and efficiency.

Rising demand for safety and noise control contributes to market expansion since machine mounts aid in safety and noise reduction.

Developing innovative materials and technologies to boost the performance and cost-efficiency of machine mounts influences machine mount market size.

Factors Restraining the Global Machine Mount Market

The machine mount market is constrained by the high cost of implementation and a lack of awareness about the benefits of machine mounts. Many machine mount manufacturers still need to be more hesitant to employ machine mount due to the expensive cost of implementation.

A lack of awareness regarding the benefits of machine mounts inhibits market expansion.

Regional Outlook

The machine mount market in North America is expanding quickly due to the increased demand for automation and robotics.

The demand for machine mounts is driven by North America’s robust economic expansion and increased disposable incomes. The growing demand for automobiles in the North American region is advantageous for the market.

The European machine mount market is expanding rapidly due to the rising demand for industrial automation and the requirement for effective solutions.

As more people can afford the technology, demand increases throughout Asia Pacific due to the region’s expanding middle-class population.

Asia Pacific is a desirable regional market for manufacturing due to low labor costs and the availability of trained personnel.

The machine mount industry is growing due to Asia Pacific’s robust economic expansion and rising infrastructure spending.

“As the industrial automation and manufacturing sectors continue to rise, the machine mount market is expected to register stable growth. The market is set to be driven by the rising demand for equipment stability, vibration control, and noise reduction. To gain profits from the trend, key firms are concentrating on developing novel solutions to enhance their global market presence,” says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways

The leveling mounts segment holds 53% of the market by product type.

In the machine type category, the general machine tools segment acquires a market share of 45.5%.

The Canada machine mount market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States machine mount sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

The machine mount demand in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in France is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

The Italy market is expected to continue to spur at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2023.

The market in Spain is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany forecasts a CAGR of 7.4% through 2023.

The Indian market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

China machine mount sales are expected to climb at a CAGR of 4.6% until 2033.

Japan’s market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% through 2023.

ASEAN machine mount sales are projected to record a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) weapon mounts market growth is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% through 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Increased acquisition and expansion activity has been noticed during the last few years to increase the supply of machine mounts. The efficiency of machine mounts for various purposes is another study area for several significant machine mount businesses. The presence of several machine mount manufacturers in the international market helps in boosting the market’s growth.

Recent Developments

Nook Industries unveiled a new vibration-dampening technology for machine mounting in June 2020.

KTR Systems launched a new vibration isolation mount solution for machine mounting in August 2020.

Kaman Corporation released a novel vibration-dampening technology for machine mounting in September 2020.

Nook Industries and Kaman Corporation developed a strategic cooperation in June 2020.

KTR Systems and Kaman Corporation established a strategic partnership in August 2020.

Kaman Corporation and KTR Systems formed an agreement to collaborate in September 2020.

Global Machine Mounts Market by Category

By Product Type:

Leveling Mounts

Anti-Vibration Mounts

Sandwich Mounts

By Machine Type:

CNC Machines

General Machine Tools

Cutting Machines

Injection Molding Machines

Forming Presses

EDM Machines

Air Compressors

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

