Liberty Home Pioneers Mental Health During July World Mental Health Awareness Month

Cape Town, South Africa / Kortrijk, Belgium, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — This July, Liberty Home Primary Care Facility in Cape Town and Liberty Home Secondary Care in Kortrijk honor Mental Health Awareness Month by reinforcing their commitment to leading the fight against mental health disorders and addiction.

Liberty Home emphasizes their year-round dedication to advancing treatment, dispelling stigmas, and promoting the benefits of seeking help.

Liberty Home has long stood as a beacon of hope and recovery, offering innovative and tailored therapeutic programs in a safe, nurturing, and non-judgmental environment. The facilities specialize in creating individualized treatment plans that address the unique needs of each client, underlining that reaching out for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

“TOGETHER WE OVERCOME,” says Vincent Conlon, CEO of Liberty Home. This message highlights the collective effort and community spirit that form the backbone of Liberty Home’s approach to treatment and recovery. The facilities focus heavily on tailored individualised and group therapy, providing a supportive platform where clients can engage with each other, share experiences, and foster connections that make them feel less isolated.

Liberty Home prepares clients for reintegration into society and sustained recovery by simulating real-life situations and providing the tools needed to manage everyday stresses and triggers.

As leaders in the field, Liberty Home continues to debunk myths surrounding mental health and addiction, striving to educate the public on the realities of these conditions. Their work not only transforms lives but also actively contributes to a more informed and empathetic society.

Liberty Home plays a crucial role in elevating awareness of mental health and addiction, serving as a key advocate in public education on these critical issues. Seeking help is a transformative step—no one should have to endure untreated mental health conditions with accessible support available.

About Liberty Home

Liberty Home operates leading mental health and addiction treatment facilities in Cape Town, South Africa, and Kortrijk, Belgium. Their mission is to provide comprehensive, personalized treatment in a compassionate, safe, and non-judgemental environment, helping individuals to achieve lasting recovery and a renewed sense of purpose. Sound preparation for reintegration is a profound focal point of the therapeutic journey.

For media contact, or more information about Liberty Home and its services, or to schedule an interview with the CEO or other representatives, please contact:

Belgium Office:

Vincent Conlon (CEO)

info@libertyhome.be

www.libertyhome.be

Phone: +32(0)476010555

Mobile: +32(0)460960171

Cape Town

Vincent Conlon (CEO)

info@libertyhome.co.za

www.libertyhome.co.za

Phone: +27 (0)21 300 3455