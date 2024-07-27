University Of Wisconsin Student Housing – Discover Premier Student Living at Lark at Randall, Madison

Madison, Wisconsin, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Lark at Randall unveils its new luxury student housing, perfectly situated for University of Wisconsin students. Just a short walk from Camp Randall, it provides easy access to campus and downtown Madison, making both game days and daily life effortlessly enjoyable. University of Wisconsin student housing offers students easy access to both campus and downtown Madison, making game days and daily life equally vibrant. They offer a fantastic living experience with modern amenities, spacious floor plans, and a vibrant community tailored for today’s students.

They offer a variety of modern apartments, including studio, one, two, and four-bedroom units, designed with students in mind. Each apartment features granite counter tops, HDTVs in the living room, designer kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, in-unit laundry, and electronic access for enhanced security, providing a comfortable and secure living environment from day one.

The residence features a 24-hour fitness center, lounge with a coffee bar, secure bike parking, and on-site retail. Residents enjoy a heated garage, electronic access, and frequent social events, creating a vibrant atmosphere. It’s an ideal blend of living, studying, and socializing.

For details about Lark at Randall’s University of Wisconsin student housing, contact their leasing office (608) 401-4828.

About Lark at Randall: Lark at Randall is dedicated to providing exceptional student housing experiences for University of Wisconsin students. With a focus on convenience, security, and community, Lark at Randall offers luxurious accommodations and top-tier amenities that support academic success and personal well-being.

Company name: Lark at Randall

Address: 1423 Monroe Street

City: Madison

State: Wisconsin

Zip code: 53711

Phone number: (608) 401-4828