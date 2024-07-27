Student Apartments In Oxford – Comfortable Living Spaces

Oxford, Ohio, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Verge is proud to announce its exceptional student apartments in Oxford, which offer Miami University students a premier living experience just steps away from the campus. They provide a convenient and vibrant living environment designed to support the academic and social needs of students.

Offering spacious apartments and townhomes, each thoughtfully designed for comfort and style, these student apartments in Oxford feature modern amenities such as hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet. With options for 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans, students can choose from single bedrooms with private bathrooms or town home layouts with extra half-baths, ensuring a living space tailored to their preferences.

Beyond the apartment features, there is a wide range of community amenities to enhance student life. Residents can stay active in the 24-hour fitness center, enjoy the community clubhouse equipped with gaming and a coffee bar, and utilize the business center with printing facilities. Private study rooms, bike storage, and pet-friendly policies further contribute to a well-rounded living environment. Regularly organized social events foster a sense of community among residents.

For more information about The Verge’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (513) 982-5522.

About the Verge: The Verge is a top-quality student housing community serving Miami University offers spacious apartments and townhomes with a complete set of amenities designed to support student success. From fitness facilities to social events, it is committed to providing a vibrant and supportive living environment for its residents.

Company Name: The Verge

Address: Arrowhead Drive

City: Oxford

State: Ohio

Zip code: 45056

Phone number: (513) 982-5522