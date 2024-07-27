Student Apartments New Brunswick – Ideal Housing Solution

New Brunswick, Georgia, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Verve New Brunswick offers top-tier student apartments in New Brunswick, located conveniently on Easton Avenue, just steps away from Rutgers University. These modern student apartments provide a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for students seeking proximity to campus and vibrant city life.

They come with premium amenities to enhance the living experience. Each apartment features hardwood-style floors, designer kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a flat-panel TV. The in-unit washer and dryer, along with included Wi-Fi and gas, add to their desirability. With options from studio to five-bedroom layouts, the apartments cater to various preferences, offering both single and double occupancy bedrooms.

They also boast impressive community amenities that foster a sense of community and convenience for residents. The state-of-the-art fitness center and dedicated HIIT studio cater to fitness enthusiasts, while the study and tech lounge with printing stations support academic success. Social spaces, including a café and gaming space, outdoor lounge, and kitchen with grilling stations, provide excellent venues for relaxation. Additional features such as electronic package lockers, garage parking, controlled-access bike storage, and ground-level retail ensure a seamless living experience for all.

For more information about Verve New Brunswick’s student apartments, please contact their leasing office at (862) 244-1479.

About Verve New Brunswick: Verve New Brunswick offers premium student housing solutions designed to cater to the unique needs of Rutgers University students. With a prime location, modern amenities, and a focus on community, Verve provides an unparalleled living experience for students in New Brunswick.

Company Name: Verve New Brunswick

Address: 88 Easton Avenue

City: New Brunswick

State: New Jersey

Zip code: 08901

Phone number: (862) 244-1479