Lark on 14th Redefines Marquette Off-Campus Housing

Milwaukee, WI, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 14th sets a new standard for Marquette University off-campus housing, offering a unique blend of convenience, comfort, and community. Located in the heart of Milwaukee, residents enjoy easy access to campus and the vibrant city life surrounding it. The property boasts a variety of dining options just steps from the front door, making mealtime a breeze.

Lark on 14th’s modern apartments cater to a range of preferences, with options for studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. Whether students apply with friends or seek roommate matching, the leasing team is committed to curating ideal living arrangements. Inside, residents discover granite countertops, designer kitchens, and flat-panel TVs in every living room – elevating student living beyond the ordinary.

Life at Lark on 14th extends far beyond the apartments. A 24-hour fitness center and clubroom offer ample space to work out or unwind. The study lounge and coffee bar provide the perfect setting for academic pursuits or socializing with friends. The community also features secure garage parking with bike storage, on-site management, and electronic community access for peace of mind. Regular social events foster a sense of belonging and connection among residents.

To learn more about Lark on 14th’s off-campus housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (608) 200-5157.

About Lark on 14th: Lark on 14th is a premier provider of off-campus housing for Marquette University students. With a focus on modern amenities, community engagement, and convenient living, Lark on 14th is redefining the student experience in Milwaukee.

Company name: Lark on 14th

Address: 811 N 14th St

City: Milwaukee

State: Wisconsin

Zipcode: 53233

Phone number: (814) 752-5234