Gainesville Student Apartments – Discover Premier Student Living

Gainesville, Florida, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Aero on 24th sets a new standard for student housing in Gainesville, FL, offering unmatched proximity to the University of Florida. These student apartments are strategically located for easy access to campus facilities, ensuring both academic and social life are within reach. Designed to enhance the student living experience, it perfectly combines comfort, convenience, and community.

They offer a range of Gainesville student apartments equipped with top-notch amenities tailored for modern students. Each apartment features a modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a private balcony, ensuring comfort and convenience. Residents can choose from spacious two-bedroom, three-bedroom, or four-bedroom layouts, all with high-quality finishes. The goal is to provide a supportive environment that promotes academic success and personal growth.

Beyond the individual apartments, Aero on 24th offers a variety of community amenities that foster a vibrant student community. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center, and a yoga and Pilates studio for relaxation and fitness. The property also features a 9,000 square-foot clubhouse, business lounge, and gaming center, ideal for socializing, studying, and unwinding. Aero on 24th is committed to creating an inclusive and dynamic environment for all residents.

For more information about Aero on 24th’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (352) 123-4567.

Company Name: Aero on 24th

Address: 1234 University Ave

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32608

Phone number: (352) 123-4567