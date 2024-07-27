Student Housing Waco TX – Discover Your Next Student Home

Waco, Texas, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Waco is redefining student housing with its exceptional offerings tailored for Baylor University students. Conveniently located just minutes from the BU campus, this premier student housing option in Waco, TX, strikes an ideal balance of proximity and comfort. Whether you’re heading to class or exploring the local area, they ensures you are always close to where you need to be.

Residents enjoy a range of top-tier amenities designed to enhance their student living experience. The apartments feature stylish interiors with hardwood-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and high-speed internet. With options for both 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans, each unit is fully furnished and includes in-unit laundry for added convenience. Roommate matching and per-person contracts further simplify the rental process, making it easier for students to focus on their studies.

The community amenities are designed to complement an active and social lifestyle. Residents can enjoy the resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, and game room. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are basketball and sand volleyball courts, a large dog park, and grilling stations. They also hosts regular social events and features a 24/7 coffee bar, creating a vibrant atmosphere where students can thrive.

For more information about The Grove at Waco’s student housing options, please contact their leasing office at (409) 220-6897.

About The Grove at Waco: The Grove at Waco is a premier student housing community located near Baylor University. Offering stylish, fully furnished apartments with exceptional amenities, it provides an ideal living environment for students seeking both comfort and convenience.

Company Name: The Grove at Waco
Address: 2826 S University Parks Drive
City: Waco
State: Texas
Zip code: 76706
Phone number: (409) 220-6897

