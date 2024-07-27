Off Campus Housing Durham NH -Discover Premier Off-Campus Housing at The Lodges at West Edge in Durham, NH

Durham, NH, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Lodges at West Edge offers top-quality off-campus housing in Durham, NH, just minutes from the University of New Hampshire campus. This student-oriented community provides an ideal location for students looking for convenience and a vibrant living environment.

The Lodges at West Edge boasts a range of apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each unit features spacious floorplans with two and four-bedroom options, single bedrooms with private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and fully furnished interiors. The modern kitchens come equipped with stainless steel appliances, and residents appreciate the convenience of in-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, and high-speed internet included in their rent.

Community amenities at The Lodges at West Edge are equally impressive, providing a complete lifestyle for its residents. The community clubhouse is a central hub for social activities, featuring a game room with TV and kitchen. Students can also take advantage of the 24-hour business center with printing services, perfect for late-night study sessions.

For more information about The Lodges at West Edge student housing, contact their leasing office at the provided address and phone number (617) 841-3839.

About The Lodges at West EdgeThe Lodges at West Edge is a premier student housing community located in Durham, New Hampshire, serving the University of New Hampshire. Offering a range of living options from apartments to cottages and townhomes, the community is designed to cater to the unique needs of students. With top-notch amenities and a convenient location, The Lodges at West Edge provides an exceptional living experience for UNH students.

