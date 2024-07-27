Student Housing Fort Collins – Experience Elevated Living

Fort Collins, Colorado, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Cottages of Fort Collins offer unparalleled student housing nearby to Colorado State University. Located just minutes from campus, this community provides an ideal living arrangement for CSU students seeking both comfort and convenience. Spacious, cottage-style residences enhance the college experience by blending a cozy neighborhood ambiance with modern amenities.

They meticulously craft each residence to provide more than just a place to live. Students can enjoy private bedrooms and bathrooms, optional furniture packages, in-unit laundry, and high ceilings. These student apartments cater to all lifestyle needs, offering the option of covered parking and a pet-friendly policy. The inclusion of the internet and a security system adds an extra layer of convenience and peace of mind.

Beyond the comfort of the apartments, they offer a range of community amenities to enrich student life. Residents can take advantage of a resort-style pool with spas, sand volleyball courts, and outdoor grilling stations. The community also features a fitness center, a steam room, and a sauna. Social spaces like the gaming lounge and hammock lounge provide excellent opportunities to relax and connect with peers. For added convenience, a private shuttle bus ensures simple access to the CSU campus.

For more information about The Cottages of Fort Collins student housing, please contact their leasing office at (970) 500-8934.

Company Name: The Cottages of Fort Collins

Address: 1200 Gold Drive

City: Fort Collins

State: Colorado

Zip code: 80524

Phone number: (970) 500-8934